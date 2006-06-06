Used 1990 Oldsmobile Toronado for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Oldsmobile Toronado searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Oldsmobile Toronado
Read recent reviews for the Oldsmobile Toronado
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.99 Reviews
Report abuse
oldsfan,06/06/2006
The Toronado is truly one of the great ones from Oldsmobile. I've owned the car from a pup and it now has over 171,000 miles. The 3800 V6 is strong as can be and never has given any problems. This car was way ahead of its time and is still a pleasure to drive. It is one of the best cars I've owned.