Used 1995 Oldsmobile Silhouette Consumer Reviews

Not a bad van happy , 10/22/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Not a bad van. Drivability is nice, handles well, nice power from 3800 v6 engine. Have a 151,000 and have had no major problems. Just a few sensors, EGR valve, Mass Air Flow and Throttle Position Sensor. Great gas mileage for a v6! I pull well over 20 city and almost 30 hwy!

Spot on Oldsmobile!! Spot on !! , 07/22/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful When I first look at this van I didn't like it, but as time pass by i fall in love with it. We had up's and down's. i only paid 650 for it in Miami, and now I'm in San Diego. All it ask me to do is to change the old sensors (camshaft, crankshaft, oxigen sensor, and crankshaft pulley), wich are pretty easy to replace. It runs like a space machine, so silence and smooth. inside is very comfortable. We travel from Miami to South Carolina and then all the way to California with my wife and our two dogs. Plenty of room for all of us. I higly recomend this van. Like and english man said at a campground in Cali: "Spot on Oldsmobile!!"

Love the 3800 engine! icetime , 12/06/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Very nice cruiser. Only regular maintenance and a recent $2000 repair have been needed. Door's shape was ill conceived. That "point" at the top has drawn blood from unsuspecting passangers on several occasions (haven't been sued yet). Seats are too low to the ground but newer models have taken care of that. Can't say enough about the ride comfort (have big comfortable leather seats) and the engine power of the 3.8. Newer models should not have gone to 3.4. I agree with other reviewer...engine and drivetrain may last to 250k miles. Here's hoping.

Nice car!! Mandersn , 03/01/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful THis car has been pretty good. I've read only a few bad reviews on them and I think it's the owner's fault for not maintaining and taking car of them. I've only had to take this car in the shop TWICE in 91000 miles....not bad!! I've been happy with it.