Used 1995 Oldsmobile Silhouette Consumer Reviews
Not a bad van
Not a bad van. Drivability is nice, handles well, nice power from 3800 v6 engine. Have a 151,000 and have had no major problems. Just a few sensors, EGR valve, Mass Air Flow and Throttle Position Sensor. Great gas mileage for a v6! I pull well over 20 city and almost 30 hwy!
Spot on Oldsmobile!!
When I first look at this van I didn't like it, but as time pass by i fall in love with it. We had up's and down's. i only paid 650 for it in Miami, and now I'm in San Diego. All it ask me to do is to change the old sensors (camshaft, crankshaft, oxigen sensor, and crankshaft pulley), wich are pretty easy to replace. It runs like a space machine, so silence and smooth. inside is very comfortable. We travel from Miami to South Carolina and then all the way to California with my wife and our two dogs. Plenty of room for all of us. I higly recomend this van. Like and english man said at a campground in Cali: "Spot on Oldsmobile!!"
Love the 3800 engine!
Very nice cruiser. Only regular maintenance and a recent $2000 repair have been needed. Door's shape was ill conceived. That "point" at the top has drawn blood from unsuspecting passangers on several occasions (haven't been sued yet). Seats are too low to the ground but newer models have taken care of that. Can't say enough about the ride comfort (have big comfortable leather seats) and the engine power of the 3.8. Newer models should not have gone to 3.4. I agree with other reviewer...engine and drivetrain may last to 250k miles. Here's hoping.
Nice car!!
THis car has been pretty good. I've read only a few bad reviews on them and I think it's the owner's fault for not maintaining and taking car of them. I've only had to take this car in the shop TWICE in 91000 miles....not bad!! I've been happy with it.
Olds Van
This van lasted two weeks before the power sliding door broke. From then on, the van started to fall apart. The interior shows some sportyness, though the exterior is shaped like a oddly. The back seats are fairly comfortable, but the three in a row single seats limits room for porky people. I recommend not buying this van, because of reliability problems.
Sponsored cars related to the Silhouette
Related Used 1995 Oldsmobile Silhouette info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner