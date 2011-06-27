Used 1992 Oldsmobile Silhouette Consumer Reviews
Oldsmobile Silhouette
My 1992 Oldsmobile Silhouette has been a very good vehicle. It has great handling, a smooth ride, cargo flexibility and good fuel economy. Mechanically it runs great. however, it is on its 4th water pump, third radiator and I don't know why. It does have 176,000 miles on it now, things are wearing out right and left but engine keeps running well. All of the door handles have been repalced because they were poorly made. Also, the seat belts have also been replaced, who has to replace seatbelts and door handles? I never have in any other vehicle That I have owned. Replacing the starter is one of the hardest repairs I have done. Others I could not even attempt, like the intake manifold gasket. With the long nose, shouldn't there be more room under the hood to reach and repair?
great deal
The drive was excellent. My children wasn,t fustrated even without airconditioning. But tommorrow we will have air and they probably wants to ride all day. Im happy thier happy now we can enjoy life and a new nice veichle. Thanks Oldsmobile for all the seats five children.
minivan
very confortable for the whole family
Great unique confortable ride
Bought the vehicle in 2009 with 173k miles for 500$ and it was one of the best 500$ i ever spend. Today i passed 200k miles without any major repairs and ones i had were cheap. I have optional 3.8 3800 engine, leather interior and all options it could get in 1992. This is so tough that it even survived a 2011 hurricane Irene and got flooder above the seat level and whole engine was under water. After draining water from oil and flushing transmission it started right away and runs till today. My two little girls love it so much and love driving with me. I have another 2004 Silhouette but my kids prefer the older one because visibility is better.
