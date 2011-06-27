  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Silhouette
  4. Used 1992 Oldsmobile Silhouette
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Oldsmobile Silhouette Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Silhouette
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Silhouettes for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,135 - $1,975
Used Silhouette for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Oldsmobile Silhouette

dave vandusen, 01/19/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My 1992 Oldsmobile Silhouette has been a very good vehicle. It has great handling, a smooth ride, cargo flexibility and good fuel economy. Mechanically it runs great. however, it is on its 4th water pump, third radiator and I don't know why. It does have 176,000 miles on it now, things are wearing out right and left but engine keeps running well. All of the door handles have been repalced because they were poorly made. Also, the seat belts have also been replaced, who has to replace seatbelts and door handles? I never have in any other vehicle That I have owned. Replacing the starter is one of the hardest repairs I have done. Others I could not even attempt, like the intake manifold gasket. With the long nose, shouldn't there be more room under the hood to reach and repair?

Report Abuse

great deal

aztecdriver, 05/07/2003
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

The drive was excellent. My children wasn,t fustrated even without airconditioning. But tommorrow we will have air and they probably wants to ride all day. Im happy thier happy now we can enjoy life and a new nice veichle. Thanks Oldsmobile for all the seats five children.

Report Abuse

minivan

ceccyy, 09/12/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

very confortable for the whole family

Report Abuse

Great unique confortable ride

norbert kowalski, 03/04/2016
3dr Minivan
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought the vehicle in 2009 with 173k miles for 500$ and it was one of the best 500$ i ever spend. Today i passed 200k miles without any major repairs and ones i had were cheap. I have optional 3.8 3800 engine, leather interior and all options it could get in 1992. This is so tough that it even survived a 2011 hurricane Irene and got flooder above the seat level and whole engine was under water. After draining water from oil and flushing transmission it started right away and runs till today. My two little girls love it so much and love driving with me. I have another 2004 Silhouette but my kids prefer the older one because visibility is better.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Silhouettes for sale

Related Used 1992 Oldsmobile Silhouette info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles