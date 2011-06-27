Used 1990 Oldsmobile Silhouette Minivan Consumer Reviews
super fantasic
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Not too bad for 1990
Only problems we had were the alternator -- replaced twice, and the black roof paint -- dealer repainted entire roof under warranty. And the expansive dash warped once, but that was replaced under warranty. Fairly fun to drive due to space-ship like styling, especially if you have a silver one. Good gas mileage.
i like this vehicle
I had been considering another used mini van(having switched from former mini-van to smaller vehcile)and when I saw this one and briefly drove it I decided to buy(albeit it had high mileage-appeared to have been well- maintained),and if it needed repairs I would rebuild as needed for safety,dependability,and practicality and comfort;I have not been disappointed and will continue to enjoy if noting catastrophic happens to the vehcile which continues to be one of the most liked vehicle of my experience. I have always had a favorable opinion of Oldsmobiles,and this one has also pleased me.
Sponsored cars related to the Silhouette
Related Used 1990 Oldsmobile Silhouette Minivan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner