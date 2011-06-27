Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,202
|$49,810
|$55,073
|Clean
|$44,202
|$48,700
|$53,816
|Average
|$42,200
|$46,478
|$51,302
|Rough
|$40,199
|$44,256
|$48,788
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$57,823
|$62,439
|$67,725
|Clean
|$56,543
|$61,047
|$66,179
|Average
|$53,983
|$58,262
|$63,087
|Rough
|$51,423
|$55,477
|$59,996
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,606
|$60,173
|$66,531
|Clean
|$53,398
|$58,832
|$65,012
|Average
|$50,980
|$56,148
|$61,975
|Rough
|$48,562
|$53,464
|$58,938
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,687
|$52,549
|$58,101
|Clean
|$46,631
|$51,377
|$56,775
|Average
|$44,520
|$49,033
|$54,123
|Rough
|$42,409
|$46,690
|$51,470
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,855
|$53,835
|$59,523
|Clean
|$47,774
|$52,634
|$58,165
|Average
|$45,611
|$50,233
|$55,448
|Rough
|$43,448
|$47,832
|$52,731
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,772
|$50,439
|$55,767
|Clean
|$44,759
|$49,314
|$54,495
|Average
|$42,732
|$47,064
|$51,949
|Rough
|$40,706
|$44,814
|$49,403
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$66,142
|$71,556
|$77,754
|Clean
|$64,678
|$69,960
|$75,979
|Average
|$61,750
|$66,769
|$72,430
|Rough
|$58,821
|$63,577
|$68,880
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$79,352
|$84,466
|$90,339
|Clean
|$77,596
|$82,582
|$88,277
|Average
|$74,082
|$78,815
|$84,153
|Rough
|$70,569
|$75,047
|$80,029
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$58,539
|$63,510
|$69,198
|Clean
|$57,243
|$62,093
|$67,618
|Average
|$54,652
|$59,261
|$64,460
|Rough
|$52,060
|$56,428
|$61,301