Estimated values
2003 Kia Optima SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,551
|$2,218
|$2,581
|Clean
|$1,365
|$1,955
|$2,276
|Average
|$992
|$1,430
|$1,666
|Rough
|$620
|$904
|$1,056
Estimated values
2003 Kia Optima SE V6 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,734
|$2,389
|$2,746
|Clean
|$1,525
|$2,106
|$2,421
|Average
|$1,109
|$1,539
|$1,772
|Rough
|$693
|$973
|$1,123
Estimated values
2003 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,340
|$1,817
|$2,076
|Clean
|$1,179
|$1,602
|$1,831
|Average
|$858
|$1,171
|$1,340
|Rough
|$536
|$740
|$849
Estimated values
2003 Kia Optima LX V6 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,430
|$1,849
|$2,076
|Clean
|$1,259
|$1,629
|$1,831
|Average
|$915
|$1,191
|$1,340
|Rough
|$572
|$753
|$849