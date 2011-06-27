Used 1990 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Consumer Reviews

Best car ever cliff gill , 03/16/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car has taken me 200,000 miles with NO major repairs-- grease & oil every 5,000, breakes, batery, etc. you would normally expect. Bought it used in '96 with 30,000 for $9000-- best $9000 I ever spent. 8 years later and 170,000 miles later and absolutely no regrets Report Abuse

Great affordable family car Kally , 09/01/2015 Regency Brougham 4dr Sedan 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought it while ago, I start falling in love with it, its great car for traveling and cruising. poor shifting however once accelerate it fly. smooth riding and very comfortable. very good visibility and you can see around 360 clearly. I wish mine had airbag. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Oldsmobile NESSA , 03/28/2007 1 of 2 people found this review helpful A very good big car, sorry that GM does not build them anymore. A lot of people admire my 17-year-old car and say that it has held up pretty well for an American car. Minor GM problems like: alternator, a/c compressor , power window motors, but other than that, a nice car. Report Abuse

Wonderful car. Steven.W. Wilson , 03/19/2005 1 of 3 people found this review helpful This car is the best car ever and the most comfortable. The looks are number one and the leather is the best. The ride is okay better then most American cars. This car handles pretty badly but it is very powerful with the v8 engine. Report Abuse