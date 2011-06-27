Used 1997 Oldsmobile LSS Sedan Consumer Reviews
lss
has needed nothing but oil changes
97 Olds LS
Purchased car 4 years ago here in Tucson with 90,000 miles for $3000. Have driven it 45,000 miles and kept it well maintained. These cars are an outstanding value in terms of cost per mile. They are comfortable, fast and fully equipped. Fuel mileage has been 30 mpg highway and 25 city consistently with the AC running. GM parts are readily available and service/repair techs have seen them before. They're not exotic cars. Probably in these four years I've spent another 2,000 to 3,000 on tires, brakes, struts, and ordinary upkeep to accomplish those 45,000 miles. If you must have a new car there are plenty of dealers. If not there are plenty of used ones to shop. You might make a really good deal.
Great Car
I bought this car to haul 5 people and reliability. It surpasses my expectations with both. Get's 31 mpg on highway and 25 around town. The V6 has great power for passing.
Mr
I have over 1000,000 miles with very little trouble. at the 100,000 mark I did put about $1000 into it, but that is not bad or over 6 years. I wish they would not stop making them.
Ultimate Sleeper
I had looked for one of these for over a year and finally got it! This car is quite rare and is a blast to drive. It will out perform 95% of the cars out there. I've driven Mustangs that don't even come close to this speed machine. I like the combinaton of comfort, speed, and features. This car has it all and I don't feel cramped like I do in a Vette. The best thing is the sleeper affect. Its a full size sedan that looks like a typical big car. The looks an peoples faces when I smoke them is priceless. If you like speed but much rather have a big car than a sports coupe than this is for you. Heck, its faster than lots of sports coupes anyways.
