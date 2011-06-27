  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
  4. Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
  5. Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Cutlass Supreme
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Cutlass Supremes for sale
List Price Estimate
$924 - $2,259
Used Cutlass Supreme for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

The best car I ever owned!

supes, 03/12/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car lasted for 12 years! We bought it new in 1991. Never had to replace anything major on it and got 183,000 miles out of it. They should make all cars like they made this one.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Cutlass Supremes for sale

Related Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles