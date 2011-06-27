  1. Home
Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Coupe Consumer Reviews

4.0
1 reviews
my international

HANDS312, 08/30/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

i just got this and i cannot believe what a jem this car is!!!!

