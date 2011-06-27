  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais
  4. Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais
  5. Appraisal value

1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais International 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$983$1,514$1,807
Clean$861$1,329$1,586
Average$616$959$1,144
Rough$372$590$702
Sell my 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais with EdmundsShop for a used Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais near you
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais S 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$802$1,366$1,676
Clean$702$1,199$1,471
Average$503$865$1,061
Rough$303$532$651
Sell my 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais with EdmundsShop for a used Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais near you
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais International 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$979$1,477$1,754
Clean$857$1,297$1,539
Average$614$936$1,111
Rough$370$575$682
Sell my 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais with EdmundsShop for a used Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais near you
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais SL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$916$1,422$1,701
Clean$803$1,248$1,493
Average$575$901$1,077
Rough$347$554$661
Sell my 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais with EdmundsShop for a used Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais near you
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$752$1,349$1,676
Clean$659$1,184$1,471
Average$472$855$1,061
Rough$285$525$651
Sell my 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais with EdmundsShop for a used Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais near you
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$806$1,367$1,676
Clean$706$1,200$1,471
Average$505$866$1,061
Rough$305$532$651
Sell my 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais with EdmundsShop for a used Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais near you
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais SL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$919$1,417$1,692
Clean$805$1,244$1,485
Average$576$898$1,072
Rough$348$552$658
Sell my 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais with EdmundsShop for a used Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais near you
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$752$1,349$1,676
Clean$659$1,184$1,471
Average$472$855$1,061
Rough$285$525$651
Sell my 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais with EdmundsShop for a used Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $857 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,297 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $857 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,297 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $857 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,297 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais ranges from $370 to $1,754, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.