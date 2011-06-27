Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais International 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$983
|$1,514
|$1,807
|Clean
|$861
|$1,329
|$1,586
|Average
|$616
|$959
|$1,144
|Rough
|$372
|$590
|$702
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais S 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$802
|$1,366
|$1,676
|Clean
|$702
|$1,199
|$1,471
|Average
|$503
|$865
|$1,061
|Rough
|$303
|$532
|$651
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais International 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$979
|$1,477
|$1,754
|Clean
|$857
|$1,297
|$1,539
|Average
|$614
|$936
|$1,111
|Rough
|$370
|$575
|$682
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais SL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$916
|$1,422
|$1,701
|Clean
|$803
|$1,248
|$1,493
|Average
|$575
|$901
|$1,077
|Rough
|$347
|$554
|$661
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$752
|$1,349
|$1,676
|Clean
|$659
|$1,184
|$1,471
|Average
|$472
|$855
|$1,061
|Rough
|$285
|$525
|$651
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$806
|$1,367
|$1,676
|Clean
|$706
|$1,200
|$1,471
|Average
|$505
|$866
|$1,061
|Rough
|$305
|$532
|$651
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais SL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$919
|$1,417
|$1,692
|Clean
|$805
|$1,244
|$1,485
|Average
|$576
|$898
|$1,072
|Rough
|$348
|$552
|$658
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$752
|$1,349
|$1,676
|Clean
|$659
|$1,184
|$1,471
|Average
|$472
|$855
|$1,061
|Rough
|$285
|$525
|$651