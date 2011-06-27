Used 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada SUV Consumer Reviews
Terrific Used Car Purchase! Really Impressed!
I bought my 2000 Bravada used in the winter of 2008 with 65,000 miles, and was terrified about all the bad reviews I'd read. Luckily this has been one of the most reliable cars I've ever owned - I replaced the ABS on one of the wheels a few weeks ago. Other than that, its just been routine maintenance! My recommendation - try one out for yourself. I think it all depends on the vehicle. Mine has been terrific to drive - in snow and rain, and has cargo space like crazy! Wish it got better gas mileage but I can't think of any other complaints! It's such a fun car to drive and own!
Bravada Going Strong 18 yrs and 235K miles
I bought my 2000 AWD Olds Bravada as a left over in November 2000. Over the years it has had the normal repairs (brakes, shocks etc.) but overall has been an extremely reliable vehicle. I have had two 4WD Blazers before this vehicle and they could not begin to compare. Even after 235K miles this car stills handles and rides like a new car and, most importantly, when I leave home I know I will get back home safely in all kinds of weather. The only problems I am encountering now are due to its age and the fact that this vehicle has been used through 18 winters in NE PA and has been exposed to tons of road salt especially on the PA Turnpike. After last winter I had to have the brake lines all replaced because they had rotted but I certainly can't blame the vehicle given the mileage and heavy winter use it has had. I really love this car and don't look forward to the day I have to replace it. If I had to pick one negative aspect of this car it would be the gas mileage. Usually around 13-14. The best I ever get is maybe 20 on a trip.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Not so good
Having own mostly GM vehicles Chevy Cavalier and S10 PU was very disapointed in this vehicle constanliy repairing vehicler new hubs upper and lower ball joints about 80,000 miles at about $12000.00 to fix parts and labor (GM)encoder sensor and crossmember beam that had rotted out about $1000. to fiz (GM) Raditior blower moter for heater and ac went $$200.00 fixed myself.Wouln'd use aftermarket parts. Raditor went after 1st year no warranty had it fixed at dealer about $500.00. Had tp replace fuel pump 3 times after original wnet (again don't use cheap aftermarket parts better off with brand names.they were covered under warranty Amen still cost about $800 for replacing the 3.
Take care of stuff and it will last
I am not sure why people are writing bad reviews on this vehicle. I bought my 2000 Bravada in 06 with 120,000 miles on it. the truck was very well taken care of and in good shape. The only thing I have had to do to it was replace the fuel pump. I am currently at almost 140,000 miles and still running strong with no problems. I am a firm believer that if you take care of something it will last. Maybe they bought one that was not properly maintained or really dont know how to take care of a vehicle. There is more to it than just changing the oil. So in closing, I have loved my Bravada. Kind of a poor man's Escalade.
Why GM is failing
This has been the absolute worst car I have ever purchased. A complete money pit and lemon since day one. A car that was bought with only 60,000 miles has had these problems all within a few months of purchase: A/C failure, alternator/belt tensioner failure, wiper motor failure, emergency belt failure, transfer case leak, excessive belt squeal, CV joint failure, and numerous other problems. Save your money and buy a reliable and dependable Japanese car. At least the Japanese take pride in there work. I am now only going to buy Nissan, Toyota, or Honda vehicles.
Sponsored cars related to the Bravada
Related Used 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner