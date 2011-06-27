Used 1997 Oldsmobile Bravada SUV Consumer Reviews

I got a good one!!!!! painter23814@yahoo.com , 11/26/2015 4dr SUV AWD 2 of 2 people found this review helpful 200000 miles and still going! i have traveled all over the us with this truck and i must say i am very impressed! wish they would build suvs like that now a days! my new jeep.....junk compared to my trusty Bravada which I might add is still running and driving to this day! all in all its all in how you take care of it! I would buy another Bravada any day! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not a bad car, Not great either 123 , 06/30/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have had this car for about 4 years. Bought the car used with 40k on it and now it is up to 100k. Have not had any major problems with it until now. The ball joints need to be replaced and the mechanic I took it to wants to replace all the seals and steering rods in the front with the ball joints. Other than that only small things have gone wrong with it. The fuel gauge broke and I replaced it and then it broke again so I just go by the mileage now. The car gets horrible gas mileage, An average of 12 to 15 mpg. Report Abuse

Bravada, our generation's EDSEL! proofed , 02/11/2010 2 of 5 people found this review helpful HI all, I am "mad as hell and I am not going to take ti anymore". Mostly at myself for buying what was meant to be a practical purpose, but the shine and the bells and the whistles sucked me in.To keep it as brief as possible, I bought this car as I needed a vehicle that could tow a boat and a small trailer. It fit the bill perfectly and I traded my SW2 Saturn Wagon, a good car, for this nightmare on elm street. I have been able to use it twice in two years to camp and to boat, a short trip. Overheating was # 1, Bad gas #2, complete cat replacement with 6 oxy sens #3,a 300 spider fuel injection unit #4,batt drain, as the genius who designed the switch made it too easy to leave on,more... Report Abuse

Not bad if you ask me. Gundy1024 , 12/27/2002 1 of 3 people found this review helpful We have only had this vehicle for a year but have been really happy with it. I bought it with 35k miles and have put about 10k on it since then. Other than less than average fuel economy and having to replace a belt tensioner pulley I can't say anything bad about it. Report Abuse