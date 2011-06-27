Used 1991 Oldsmobile Bravada SUV Consumer Reviews

1991 Olds Bravada Jay , 08/05/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The Olds Bravada has been a good truck to me for many years, of course general repairs are expected, at 150K miles things happen. The key is a good garage to bring it to when it needs repairs. I have had the 2002 Bravada and it was bought back by GM under the lemon law, I have a new Envoy and the design is terrible and I have had many issues. So far this is the most reliable of all the GM cars I have owned. Report Abuse

Ole Faithful College Student , 08/07/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I realize that this car is known for its problems but I have had this car for 3 years and got my moneys worth out of it. I did have to repair the front axle, have a new alternator installed, and had to have the rotars turned. Other than that the Bravada was a good car. I did upgrade to a 4Runner because of poor crash safety on the bravada.

Olds Bravada Heathcox2003 , 03/07/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is a very wonderful vehicle. It runs well, and is very sturdy.