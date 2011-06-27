  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Bravada
  4. Used 1991 Oldsmobile Bravada
  5. Used 1991 Oldsmobile Bravada SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Oldsmobile Bravada SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Bravada
5(50%)4(25%)3(0%)2(25%)1(0%)
4.0
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Bravadas for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,128 - $2,273
Used Bravada for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1991 Olds Bravada

Jay, 08/05/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The Olds Bravada has been a good truck to me for many years, of course general repairs are expected, at 150K miles things happen. The key is a good garage to bring it to when it needs repairs. I have had the 2002 Bravada and it was bought back by GM under the lemon law, I have a new Envoy and the design is terrible and I have had many issues. So far this is the most reliable of all the GM cars I have owned.

Report Abuse

Ole Faithful

College Student, 08/07/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I realize that this car is known for its problems but I have had this car for 3 years and got my moneys worth out of it. I did have to repair the front axle, have a new alternator installed, and had to have the rotars turned. Other than that the Bravada was a good car. I did upgrade to a 4Runner because of poor crash safety on the bravada.

Report Abuse

Olds Bravada

Heathcox2003, 03/07/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is a very wonderful vehicle. It runs well, and is very sturdy.

Report Abuse

Bravada

chambersc, 03/27/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car has been a total nightmare from the word go. In two years time I have replaced a transfer case, front and rear drivelines, overhauled a transmission and as of yesterday, I am looking at having to replace a motor.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Bravadas for sale

Related Used 1991 Oldsmobile Bravada SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles