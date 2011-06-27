Used 2000 Oldsmobile Alero Sedan Consumer Reviews
I'm going to miss this car
My wife bought this car Brand New from the dealer. we've had it for 10 yrs now and its been wonderful. Very few problems the fuel pump went at 70k which i hear is very common, and we've replaced all the power window switches. everything else is great, very fun to drive and very roomy. I'm trading it in and I'm going to miss this car.
2000 alero after 11 years
This has been a great car, great mileage, and very little problems. 108000 miles so far, can't complain I will be buying a new car soon, I hope it will be as good.
Oldsmobile NEEDS to Replace every Alero
I bought my vehicle in June of 2002, thus far I have replaced brakes, rotors, intake gasket, waterpump, fuel filter, power steering pump, and now my transmission is slipping, have any of you realized that there is n o way to check the transmission fluid on your own? Not to mention the tires I have had to replace. The dashboard is raised due to sun damage. It appears to me that a bunch of monkeys could have done better when they decided to build this car. I had contacted Oldsmobile many times and they seem quite content that a bunch of fools like us made them rich. The car is paid for, but the repair bills are adding up. I will NEVER buy AMerican Made Again!!!!!!!
Trash Heap
I have owned this car for 6 years and treated it like an old man would. It did not love me back, it constantly bit the hand that feed it. The car is horribly constructed. It has built in flaws that are unfixable and dangerous. It completely broke down with 112000 miles. By break down, I mean it gave up on life. I do not believe it is even ok to sell this car to someone. I plan on taking it to a junk yard and asking them to destroy it. Did not start 15% of the time because of security system issues, new bearings every 15K miles, windows that stop working every winter, bad head gaskets, bad intake gaskets, new breaks every 20K miles, shorting wires on a semiannual basis.
GM fooled me once but never again!
This was my first new car buy ever. Peeling dashboard at 36K miles, rack & pinion and tie rods needed replaced at 38K miles. And I'll spare you all the other repairs under $500. Yes, I'm still driving it after 10 years, but when your car has $0 trade-in value at year 4, what choice does one have? (The dealer says to replace the dashboard is over $2000 to repair). My father was UAW and I never thought I'd say this but my next car won't be an American brand. GM, shame on you! The government bailout money will be the last penny of mine you'll ever get from me.
Sponsored cars related to the Alero
Related Used 2000 Oldsmobile Alero Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner