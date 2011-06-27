Used 2000 Oldsmobile Alero Sedan Consumer Reviews

I'm going to miss this car chris , 11/03/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful My wife bought this car Brand New from the dealer. we've had it for 10 yrs now and its been wonderful. Very few problems the fuel pump went at 70k which i hear is very common, and we've replaced all the power window switches. everything else is great, very fun to drive and very roomy. I'm trading it in and I'm going to miss this car. Report Abuse

2000 alero after 11 years mountaintop1 , 11/14/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This has been a great car, great mileage, and very little problems. 108000 miles so far, can't complain I will be buying a new car soon, I hope it will be as good. Report Abuse

Oldsmobile NEEDS to Replace every Alero Becky , 10/30/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my vehicle in June of 2002, thus far I have replaced brakes, rotors, intake gasket, waterpump, fuel filter, power steering pump, and now my transmission is slipping, have any of you realized that there is n o way to check the transmission fluid on your own? Not to mention the tires I have had to replace. The dashboard is raised due to sun damage. It appears to me that a bunch of monkeys could have done better when they decided to build this car. I had contacted Oldsmobile many times and they seem quite content that a bunch of fools like us made them rich. The car is paid for, but the repair bills are adding up. I will NEVER buy AMerican Made Again!!!!!!! Report Abuse

Trash Heap Wildplrbear , 11/07/2009 5 of 8 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for 6 years and treated it like an old man would. It did not love me back, it constantly bit the hand that feed it. The car is horribly constructed. It has built in flaws that are unfixable and dangerous. It completely broke down with 112000 miles. By break down, I mean it gave up on life. I do not believe it is even ok to sell this car to someone. I plan on taking it to a junk yard and asking them to destroy it. Did not start 15% of the time because of security system issues, new bearings every 15K miles, windows that stop working every winter, bad head gaskets, bad intake gaskets, new breaks every 20K miles, shorting wires on a semiannual basis. Report Abuse