Used 1992 Oldsmobile Achieva Consumer Reviews

Nothing Like It JP Racer , 10/17/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Not much to say. The car is about as fun to drive as they get and handles very well. It is also highly reliable and I would recomend it to anyone that is considering this class of car.

Nice car achievasc92 , 12/15/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The SC, with the 3.3 v6 is awesome, it accelerates quickly and smoothly. While its not as quick as the SCX, it holds its own. It takes curves very well and how many other cars at the time had electronically adjustable shocks. You can change the suspension settings with the touch of a button.

Spent a lot of money on this car crossford , 01/11/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car has needed a lot of new parts. The most expensive being the transmission at 25k miles. I've easily put over $5,000.00 in mechanical work into this car. The only reason I have kept it is because the money I have put into it. Now with Olds going out of business, I'm better off donating it then selling it. The car has just been a putt putt around town car. Never been used to drive to work everyday.

Excellent RyanjLayton , 09/26/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful this was the best car that was affordable to myself and it was really reliable i put over 200k on engine without trouble then when i got to 220k i blew my head gasket but other than that i really enjoyed havijng this car.