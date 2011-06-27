Used 2001 Nissan Xterra SUV Consumer Reviews
A Note on Safety
Best vehicle my wife and I ever bought. Extremely versatile for trips, vacations, camping, light towing but still practical enough for everyday use. I even hauled lumber on the roof- rack with no probelms. UNFORTUNATELY my wife was rear-ended in our last week! She left the highway sideways, went airborne and flipped three times...completely crushing the front and rear, but the seating areas both front and back were not harmed and she walked away without...well, one tiny scuff on her leg from the steering wheel. It kept her safe and we are now looking for a replacement. We love the X-terra
Love this car!
I have a 2001 SE 4x4. Bought it in 2005 with 64,000 miles. 5 years later and now over 175,000 miles on it, we've had no engine or transmission issues with it. I did have to replace an electrical component in the a/c this summer for about $250 but otherwise it's just been routine maintenance. It's a fun truck to drive and very reliable. Not the best backseat for carseats but it is manageable. We're in the process of selling it only because our 3rd child is on the way and we can't fit the family in this car anymore. But that is the only reason we're selling! It's been a great car.
Great truck but not without reliability glitches
I bought it used on a private sale from craigslist replacing my 1985 Toyota 4runner that I ran up 550,000km (340,000miles to you guys south of the 49th). However last year (2011) the in-tank electric turbine fuel pump unexpectedly quit (at 220,000km odometer reading) leaving me stranded on the side of highway. It wound up costing me well over $1000 in towing charges, parts and labor plus an overnight motel stay and a one day travel delay. Now that I know how to replace it I carry a spare fuel pump and screwdriver along with the spare tire....
100k+ after
I've purchased this car about 2 years ago with 100k miles on it. So far I've had to replace: Timing belt (wore out) Fog lights (burned out) A/C fan (Burned out) Leaf springs (1 snapped) Head gasket (coolant leak) Front grill (plastic pins holding it broke off) 4 small suspension parts, forgot what they were called I maintain the vehicle regularly, but a lot of parts appear to be cheap and fall apart. Especially the plastics, plenty of rattles and squeaks on every bump. Bumpers are also poorly built and fading. In the 2 years I've had the vehicle it has cost me about $3000 in repairs on top of the regular maintenance. Great off road, but poor quality parts make it less appealing.
Incredible vehicle
I've owned the Xterra for over 5 years at this point, bought it when it had 30,000mi. The odometer just passed the 130,000mi mark and the vehicle is still in outstanding shape. The only oddball thing I've had to replace is a bearing that supports the two-piece drive shaft, but I blame it on all the mud and water I've intentionally not avoided. I couldn't afford the insurance for 4WD when I bought it, but I certainly don't regret going with the 2WD- I've pushed this vehicle to the limit consistently on and off road, irresponsibly run the RPM's above 4K daily just to listen to the aftermarket parts work, and still, with typical maintenance (oil changes, trans flush), the X still runs strong.
