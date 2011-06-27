Used 2001 Nissan Xterra Consumer Reviews

A Note on Safety Jamie , 05/25/2009 25 of 25 people found this review helpful Best vehicle my wife and I ever bought. Extremely versatile for trips, vacations, camping, light towing but still practical enough for everyday use. I even hauled lumber on the roof- rack with no probelms. UNFORTUNATELY my wife was rear-ended in our last week! She left the highway sideways, went airborne and flipped three times...completely crushing the front and rear, but the seating areas both front and back were not harmed and she walked away without...well, one tiny scuff on her leg from the steering wheel. It kept her safe and we are now looking for a replacement. We love the X-terra Report Abuse

Great Vehicle John R. , 06/05/2016 XE-V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5M) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Bought it with 28000 miles in 2003... 378,000 today! It's been a great vehicle and still has a great interior ( I added leather seats) and paint. Not a speck of rust and the bottom looks like new! ( Florida Car). Sadly she's probably on her last legs, my rebuilt transmission( replaced at 225k) is slipping and suspension parts are failing! Engine still runs great, but leaks oil and it's probably time to move on! Update:Nothing new since last update except I've added a few (2k) miles. I guess I'll keep her since she has no trade-in value😂 I keep her because I can't bring myself to give her away and she still does everything I need! Great in the rain, hauling landscaping supplies etc. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love this car! jmedavis , 09/02/2011 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I have a 2001 SE 4x4. Bought it in 2005 with 64,000 miles. 5 years later and now over 175,000 miles on it, we've had no engine or transmission issues with it. I did have to replace an electrical component in the a/c this summer for about $250 but otherwise it's just been routine maintenance. It's a fun truck to drive and very reliable. Not the best backseat for carseats but it is manageable. We're in the process of selling it only because our 3rd child is on the way and we can't fit the family in this car anymore. But that is the only reason we're selling! It's been a great car.

Great truck but not without reliability glitches anthonymaw , 10/14/2012 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I bought it used on a private sale from craigslist replacing my 1985 Toyota 4runner that I ran up 550,000km (340,000miles to you guys south of the 49th). However last year (2011) the in-tank electric turbine fuel pump unexpectedly quit (at 220,000km odometer reading) leaving me stranded on the side of highway. It wound up costing me well over $1000 in towing charges, parts and labor plus an overnight motel stay and a one day travel delay. Now that I know how to replace it I carry a spare fuel pump and screwdriver along with the spare tire....