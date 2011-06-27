2019 Nissan Versa Consumer Reviews
I'll be driving it 10 years from now
This a great basic car, no frills but all you need. I don't need a lot of the electronics they put into most cars, I just want dependable basic transportation andthe Nissan Versa fits that bill. It preforms well for what it is, I'm a little tired of critics that want to turn everything into a sports car. If your looking for reliable transportation that should last you fro years to come, check out the Versa. Six months later the car continues to perform up to my expectations. Gas mileage is far and above what was listed on the sticker. I'm am presently getting 35 mpg in town and 46 mpg on the highway. I have the standard transmission and take it easy, rarely going above 4,000 rpm. Still highly recommend the car for the money. It's a great deal.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Awesome service
Perfect for traveling short distances to a lot of places. Perfect for traveling long distances saves on gas😊
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great value
Simple car with reliable technology. Has a conventional key that can be replicated for $2. Reliable transportation without all the gadgets that break down.
- Performance
THANKS NISSAN
Ive been waiting for the right time to purchase a new car. I wanted a 5 speed manual bc I like shifting gears. My 2019 versa is just what I need. Gas saver, comfortable seating, bluetooth, reliable, affordable, and simple. I didnt want anything expensive to maintain that's why I chose the versa. Im satisfied!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2019 versa
Just bought a 2019 versa so far so good! I like the fact that its a simple car. I was looking for a new car that got great mileage at a great price. I feel the lack of electronics and power windows etc. Will aid in the Long Jevity and future maintenance costs. They say it has plane styling but I think it's OK looking car. Very happy with it. I hope it lasts me a very long time Update: have had The versa over a year now almost 20k no issues so far. Mpg 33 combined.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Versa
Related 2019 Nissan Versa info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Pathfinder
- Nissan Altima 2019
- 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport
- 2019 Nissan NV200
- 2019 Nissan LEAF
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Nissan 370Z
- 2019 Nissan Altima
- 2019 Murano
- 2019 Sentra
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7