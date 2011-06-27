2019 Nissan Versa Consumer Reviews

I'll be driving it 10 years from now Fred , 01/14/2019 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful This a great basic car, no frills but all you need. I don't need a lot of the electronics they put into most cars, I just want dependable basic transportation andthe Nissan Versa fits that bill. It preforms well for what it is, I'm a little tired of critics that want to turn everything into a sports car. If your looking for reliable transportation that should last you fro years to come, check out the Versa. Six months later the car continues to perform up to my expectations. Gas mileage is far and above what was listed on the sticker. I'm am presently getting 35 mpg in town and 46 mpg on the highway. I have the standard transmission and take it easy, rarely going above 4,000 rpm. Still highly recommend the car for the money. It's a great deal. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Awesome service HILDA , 03/05/2019 SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Perfect for traveling short distances to a lot of places. Perfect for traveling long distances saves on gas😊 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great value Mark , 05/07/2019 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Simple car with reliable technology. Has a conventional key that can be replicated for $2. Reliable transportation without all the gadgets that break down. Performance Report Abuse

THANKS NISSAN STEP , 12/15/2018 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Ive been waiting for the right time to purchase a new car. I wanted a 5 speed manual bc I like shifting gears. My 2019 versa is just what I need. Gas saver, comfortable seating, bluetooth, reliable, affordable, and simple. I didnt want anything expensive to maintain that's why I chose the versa. Im satisfied! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse