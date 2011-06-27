  1. Home
2019 Nissan Versa Consumer Reviews

4.4
14 reviews
I'll be driving it 10 years from now

Fred, 01/14/2019
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
30 of 30 people found this review helpful

This a great basic car, no frills but all you need. I don't need a lot of the electronics they put into most cars, I just want dependable basic transportation andthe Nissan Versa fits that bill. It preforms well for what it is, I'm a little tired of critics that want to turn everything into a sports car. If your looking for reliable transportation that should last you fro years to come, check out the Versa. Six months later the car continues to perform up to my expectations. Gas mileage is far and above what was listed on the sticker. I'm am presently getting 35 mpg in town and 46 mpg on the highway. I have the standard transmission and take it easy, rarely going above 4,000 rpm. Still highly recommend the car for the money. It's a great deal.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Awesome service

HILDA, 03/05/2019
SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

Perfect for traveling short distances to a lot of places. Perfect for traveling long distances saves on gas😊

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great value

Mark, 05/07/2019
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

Simple car with reliable technology. Has a conventional key that can be replicated for $2. Reliable transportation without all the gadgets that break down.

Performance
THANKS NISSAN

STEP, 12/15/2018
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

Ive been waiting for the right time to purchase a new car. I wanted a 5 speed manual bc I like shifting gears. My 2019 versa is just what I need. Gas saver, comfortable seating, bluetooth, reliable, affordable, and simple. I didnt want anything expensive to maintain that's why I chose the versa. Im satisfied!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2019 versa

Greg, 11/19/2018
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
22 of 23 people found this review helpful

Just bought a 2019 versa so far so good! I like the fact that its a simple car. I was looking for a new car that got great mileage at a great price. I feel the lack of electronics and power windows etc. Will aid in the Long Jevity and future maintenance costs. They say it has plane styling but I think it's OK looking car. Very happy with it. I hope it lasts me a very long time Update: have had The versa over a year now almost 20k no issues so far. Mpg 33 combined.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
