Used 2018 Nissan Titan Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Lucky , 02/08/2019 S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

Pro's: This is one great well thought out basic truck for the money! This is my 3rd truck and the best one by far. Super strong engine with great power. Comfortable bench sit for three people with dropdown console for extra storage and behind the seat storage. Simple to operate basic electronics with 1 USB w/ 2 12volts for extra plugins. Easy four wheel drive when needed. 8' foot truck bed w/ locking tail gate. Great 100,000 mile free standard warrenty. Out the sales dealer door for $28k new. Con's: Gas Mileage around 19-20 miles per gallon highway. However, the engine has extra "muscle" 5.6L that out way's the mileage issue. You will definitely need a light foot on the gas pedal. Headlight bulbs replaced with high intensity and added OEM fog lights. Perfect solution to lighting at night. Solid outstanding truck. Great value for the money. I have now owned it two years and no problems other than routine maintenance.