Used 2015 Nissan Titan Consumer Reviews
The 2015 I just purhcased in May is my third Titan
Cheryl Vieau, 10/05/2015
SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
28 of 29 people found this review helpful
My first Titan was a 2008. I had that truck for 4 years. Never had any trouble with it, loved it. It was totaled when a larger truck ran a stop sign and T-boned my truck. I walked away, took the insurance money and purchased my 2012. This year, I traded, what I thought would be "up" to the 2015. The 2015 interior design on the doors had changed, and for the worse. Very upset. Calling the dealership again this morning, because the "new" door Assembly is separating worse than the original door they replaced. Poor design? Poor materials? Very disappointed. Curious how I will be received this morning when I once again call the Service Dept...
