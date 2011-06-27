Used 2005 Nissan Titan Consumer Reviews
Great Truck
I am the second owner for my 2005 Titan. I have owned the ruck for almost 7 years and have put the majority of the miles on it. To understand my perspective, I do all of my own maintenance and repairs on my vehicles, I perform all maintenance on schedule, for the most part, and do not have a lead foot when driving. Throughout my ownership I have only had to replace the front and rear brakes once each, However I am a fairly easy driver that does minimal towing so I do not stress my brakes. I have had no major mechanical issues or major repair expenses. Here is a list of what I have replaced or repaired over the course of 100,000 miles of ownership: -ECM Relay due to recall -EVAP Canister Purge valve at 150000 mile due to check engine light for P0455 code -Front and rear brakes once each due to wear -Starter to due issues where I had to turn the key a few times to get it to start. Starter is under intake manifold so it is a pain, but it only took me a few hours one evening to replace -Replaced tailgate latch due to broken clips -Replaced rear axle breather because they can become an issue and blow axle seals if clogged. Mine was rusty. -Regular maintenance items (spark plugs, filters, PCV valve, fluids) Rear parking brake shoes - One side started to delaminate and I heard a crunching sound in the rotor where the parking brake is. I am going to replace front shocks/struts due to one seeping fluid. So after 10 years and 157000 miles that is all that has gone wrong with my truck and it still drives as well as I can remember. The truck has plenty of power and drives smooth on the highway. I am really fond of the interior space, especially in the back seat. The ride can be a bit harsh and there are small rattles in the cab and body here an there, but it is a truck not a Cadillac. Overall I am very pleased with my purchase and plan on keeping this truck until it literally falls apart. In an effort to see what other trucks are like, and if they are any better, I have test driven and rented Chevys, Fords, and Dodges and I honestly cannot justify "upgrading" or changing trucks for what amount to a few mpg gas mileage increase and an upgrade in creature comforts (driver info, bluetooth, etc). $40,000 buys a lot of gas and repairs on my 10 year old truck. Overall I am very pleased with this truck. As with any car or truck, you get out of it what you put into it. If you take care of it it will last as long as you want it to. Update: I am almost at 10 years of ownership and now 181k miles. still runs great. I did replace a power steering hose because it started seeping. I also replaced the fuel sending unit because it started becoming inaccurate. Overall I am still pleased with this truck and will continue to drive it until it can no longer be driven.
Best truck I ever owned
I bought this Titan new with the expectation that I would be driving it till it's dead. I just turned 100,000 miles, and can say in all honesty that it drives exactly like it did the day I bought it. It feels like it's just broken in. I read on the forums about the sub-par quality of the OEM brake rotors, so I had those replaced under TSB before I ever had a problem. Other than that, this truck has never been in the shop. I haven't had to replace a belt, bulb, switch, or anything else besides tires, wiper blades and oil (Mobil 1). I've had numerous Ford & Chevy trucks, but this Titan has them all beat hands down in every respect. I'm glad to know it's built in Mississippi.
Owned for 3 years
I'm not someone who bought this truck a month ago and is about to gush about it's reliability (what's with those reviewers anyway?) Purchased this truck 3.5 years ago, have put 50k KM mountain town driving on it. Only issue I've run in to is warping brake rotors, easily solved with HD brakes. The paint is nothing to phone home about, but definitely not sub par. Hauls a sled like it's not even there and shreds the highway between Whis and Van as fast as you'd ever want to. Expected a lot, and it has exceeded my expectations. Design/Layout are my favorite as well. 6'6" box is awesome, but cab is still very spacious and overall truck is very nimble. America still makes a great truck.
stay away
I Bought this new, thinking it would be more releiable than american made trucks. I've owned dodge tucks and had some problems after 100k miles but my titan had problems from the start. the wrong size brake discs lead to break job at 8k and again at 15k. I'm now now lucky to get 28k between brake jobs. I had problems shifting out of 4-wheel drive, not that I drive off road but simple winter storms or driving acrooss a wet back yard . THe clutch fan for the A/C caught fire in a school parking lot while at idle waiting for kids to get out of school after 18 months old. the truck sat at dealer for 2 1/2 weeks before they even started fixing it saying they never seen this problem before (2 years later had recall). The AC continues to have to be recharged. There is clicking when you switch from defrost to AC, so approx 5 hours of labor to take dash apart to fix. Check engine light came on (catalytic converter needs to be replaced- there are 4 in a Titan). Another $2600-3800. I may have bought a lemon, but I would recommend against buying this truck, new or used. pros -great looking, comfortable truck ,rides nice ,good sound system, with enough power cons -alot of maintenance problems, goes though front brakes often, small bed size
Love my Titan!!!!
This is my 4th Nissan, first 1/2 ton truck. 2005 model, 117,000 miles. Easy to drive, great acceleration, very comfortable, has held up well on interior and exterior. Have had left rear differential start leaking - caught it before it turned into major problem. Tow hitch plug was faulty - losing contact-brake lights weren't working on trailer. Inexpensive fix. Have tow package - tow 2 horse aluminum trailer with ease (after installing larger transmission cooler). Engine was getting a little hot on steep inclines (hauling 2 horses and alot of gear) with factory one.
Related Used 2005 Nissan Titan info
