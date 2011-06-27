  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Titan XD
  4. Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD
  5. Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD King Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD King Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Titan XD
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Titan XDS for sale
List Price Estimate
$22,087 - $25,138
Used Titan XD for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

I really like this truck.

J.K. S., 01/23/2019
SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
7 of 10 people found this review helpful

I liked this truck when I first saw it in July of 2018 but I wasn't ready to buy and I have always been a Ford person. I traded in my 2010 F150 which I purchased new from a local dealer and had numerous issues with the trucks paint and speaker system. The items were fixed by the dealer but not until I made appointments with the owner. It shouldn't have to be this way and I cannot comment on Nissan yet but I do hope we have a better relationship. I have to be honest and say I tried hard to buy another F150 but I just could not get them to come to my price. So I went back to look at the Nissan one last time, the trim package that comes with the truck is far superior to what Ford was offering at 3-4 K higher price. Nissan gave me Lariet options less than the XLT price! The interior is great and roomy, I love the storage system under the bed and toolbox and tie-down system in the bed. Ford didn't even offer any of those options. I only have 2 complaints the electronics are needing. (1)Pretty basic Bluetooth and the GPS system. (2) It is thirsty, but what can you expect from a 5.6 V8. The web says to expect an average of 18 between city and highway driving. I will be happy if I see 15! I have had the truck 6 months now, the gas mileage is still an issue 13.0 City and 15.5 highway, not very good. The "apps" like I heart and google search don't work and the Customer support tells you if they don't they just don't!.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Titan XDS for sale

Related Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD King Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles