Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD King Cab Consumer Reviews
I really like this truck.
I liked this truck when I first saw it in July of 2018 but I wasn't ready to buy and I have always been a Ford person. I traded in my 2010 F150 which I purchased new from a local dealer and had numerous issues with the trucks paint and speaker system. The items were fixed by the dealer but not until I made appointments with the owner. It shouldn't have to be this way and I cannot comment on Nissan yet but I do hope we have a better relationship. I have to be honest and say I tried hard to buy another F150 but I just could not get them to come to my price. So I went back to look at the Nissan one last time, the trim package that comes with the truck is far superior to what Ford was offering at 3-4 K higher price. Nissan gave me Lariet options less than the XLT price! The interior is great and roomy, I love the storage system under the bed and toolbox and tie-down system in the bed. Ford didn't even offer any of those options. I only have 2 complaints the electronics are needing. (1)Pretty basic Bluetooth and the GPS system. (2) It is thirsty, but what can you expect from a 5.6 V8. The web says to expect an average of 18 between city and highway driving. I will be happy if I see 15! I have had the truck 6 months now, the gas mileage is still an issue 13.0 City and 15.5 highway, not very good. The "apps" like I heart and google search don't work and the Customer support tells you if they don't they just don't!.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Titan XD
Related Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD King Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner