Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD King Cab Consumer Reviews

J.K. S. , 01/23/2019 SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

I liked this truck when I first saw it in July of 2018 but I wasn't ready to buy and I have always been a Ford person. I traded in my 2010 F150 which I purchased new from a local dealer and had numerous issues with the trucks paint and speaker system. The items were fixed by the dealer but not until I made appointments with the owner. It shouldn't have to be this way and I cannot comment on Nissan yet but I do hope we have a better relationship. I have to be honest and say I tried hard to buy another F150 but I just could not get them to come to my price. So I went back to look at the Nissan one last time, the trim package that comes with the truck is far superior to what Ford was offering at 3-4 K higher price. Nissan gave me Lariet options less than the XLT price! The interior is great and roomy, I love the storage system under the bed and toolbox and tie-down system in the bed. Ford didn't even offer any of those options. I only have 2 complaints the electronics are needing. (1)Pretty basic Bluetooth and the GPS system. (2) It is thirsty, but what can you expect from a 5.6 V8. The web says to expect an average of 18 between city and highway driving. I will be happy if I see 15! I have had the truck 6 months now, the gas mileage is still an issue 13.0 City and 15.5 highway, not very good. The "apps" like I heart and google search don't work and the Customer support tells you if they don't they just don't!.