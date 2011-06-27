Used 2018 Nissan Sentra Consumer Reviews
Fun, fuel efficient, sporty. Sentra S Midnight pkg
Forget the previous review on size of tank. It is 13 gallons. We average 44 mpg on interstate and 33 around town. Do the math. Bought with midnight sport package. Wife loves it. As for tall I am 6’1 with long legs , I can sit in back seat and not bang my head. Tried Corollas and others...nada. The pump to raise and lower seat is interesting but it works. We do best eco mode on interstate. Switch when you need more power. Wife’s iPhone and my iPad connects easily. Don’t get the dinky cheaper radio. We got the full screen with rear camera. Dealers tried to sell us a makeshift one on others. Getting used to the cvt. It all comes down to perspective.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Not a bad car
We bought this car cause we were in a bind and needed a second vehicle. Makes sure you have decent credit or you be stuck with the car value is only 13k on the car and we owe 21k we purchased this in May of 2018. There decent cars but not made for tall people at all and the paint is chipping in several places.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Engine died while driving
I was driving a 2018 Sentra with 18,190 miles on it when this happened. I was driving on the downtown main street going at 10~20mph with frequent stops due to heavy traffic. The engine decided to shut down while I'm still driving, of which I'm so glad of the speed I was driving at that time, otherwise, it would be a lot worse than just honk from the cars behind, I could be in a fatal accident. Having to rush to the court, I had to drive an hour to the court with this known issue with lots of anxiety. I got the car exchanged at the rental car company after attending the court and was talking to an old lady who had five Sentra in her life. She was complaining about newer Sentra (after 2012 or so), she also mentioned her daughter's Sentra wheel was locked while driving on the freeway and had to spend three thousand dollars to fix it. I am seriously playing safe to avoid Sentra at all cost. I'm surprised that there aren't that many complaints about this car as well.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Cures most of the ills of the non-turbo Sentra
About 8 years ago I leased a 2010 Sentra at the request of my wife, who was in love with the basketball color leather seats. It was the lamest car I ever owned (slow, no style, low tech even for then). Forward to 2018, when it came time to turn in my leased 2016 Jetta Sport for a new compact car. We tested the usual suspects: 2018 Honda Civic Turbo, 2018 Mazda3, 2019 Jetta. The Civic was by far the best car, but Honda dealers believe that their cars are made of gold, with diamond accents (first quote for basic turbo sedan, no money down, was $580.00 per month!) so the Honda was eliminated. The Mazda3 was a nice car (I had previously leased THIRTEEN Mazdas over 20 years, so I'm a fan) but didn't really feel impressed. The 2019 Jetta was nicely done, but the weak engine was a turn off. Finally, we went to our local Nissan dealer where we leased a 2017 Maxima (great car) at a fantastic price. My wife again suggested a Sentra, except this time the SR Turbo. A winner! Fast, comfortable, good looking, handles well, fully loaded (premium package with CVT) and much less expensive than all the others.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Poor Quality in a Nice Looking Package
I have owned this car brand new since February of 2017. So far, the passenger rear window switch has broken 3 times and now there is a metal-on-metal sound under the front passenger side of the car when hitting bumps. The warranty is only 3/36k and the car began to fall apart immediately. It takes full synthetic oil, making oil changes expensive. The gas tank is 10 gallons, so you'll be stopping often. I am now way upside down on the car and having to decide whether to take the hit by trading it in or repairing it. Literally any other car would be a better investment.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Sentra
Related Used 2018 Nissan Sentra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Pathfinder
- Nissan Altima 2019
- 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport
- 2019 Nissan NV200
- 2019 Nissan LEAF
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Nissan 370Z
- 2019 Nissan Altima
- 2019 Murano
- 2019 Sentra