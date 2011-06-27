  1. Home
Used 2006 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Sentra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,300
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/356.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,300
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,300
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,300
180-watt audio outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,300
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,300
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,300
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,300
premium clothyes
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,300
Rear head room37 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,300
Front track57.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight2710 lbs.
Gross weight3609 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Length177.5 in.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height55.5 in.
EPA interior volume100.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.8 in.
Width67.3 in.
Rear track56.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,300
Exterior Colors
  • Blackout
  • Volcanic Orange
  • Brilliant Aluminum Metallic
  • Sunburst
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Code Red
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,300
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/45R Z tiresyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,300
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
