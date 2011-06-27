Used 2002 Nissan Sentra Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Car Value
I've had 2 Sentras since 1985, this one being my second. I bought both my sons Sentras when they graduated college (1994 & 1998). The older one was sold in California by my son with 175,000 miles on it and it was still doing fine. My other son gave the 1998 to my sister, and that's still going strong with 185,000 miles on it. If you are looking for a reasonably-priced, easy-to-maintain car, this is the one!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
243,000 miles and still running
This car was given to me to jump start my life again my grandfather bought it for $700 with 236,000 miles and I have had few problems the belt tensioner pully needs to be replaced and the front shocks need to be replaced, I replaced the brakes (someone didn't know what they were doing so I completely replaced everything). I love the way it drives , the brake feel is fantastic, it has cheap tires but you wouldn't guess that it does. The 4 cylinder engine is powerful the transmission shifts smooth but does jerk every now and again, Paint looks horrible. Overall it keeps my insurance cheap and its my daily driver, I plan on getting a newer vehicle but I will keep this car until it dies!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Don't even think to buy this car
In 3+ years I owned this car I had nothing but problems with engine. The Idle Control Valve, the Engine Control and the ignitions coils went down several times. The engine stalled many times, which makes this car very unsafe to drive. By the end A/C was down too. Never buy any Nissan again
Love it
I bought my 2002 Sentra GXE 6 years ago. It has been great to me so far. I have had nothing go wrong with it and has been extremely reliable. The car saved my life when I was in an accident. I came out alive and in one piece-which meant that the Sentra did its job. It is far from a luxury vehicle, but it is very comfortable and fun to drive. I love my car and would recommend it to anyone who is looking for a safe and reliable vehicle.
Problem-free
Owned this vehicle (GXE w/ cruise control package) from 2001-2008 and through 180K miles only recently showed problems (oil leakage). Prior to that, only repairs needed were for leaking AC (2 times), blocked radiator and oil leak. None of these occurred within the first 100K miles. Car provided 30 mpg this year. For the price, great car.
Sponsored cars related to the Sentra
Related Used 2002 Nissan Sentra Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner