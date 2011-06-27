  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 2002 Nissan Sentra
  5. Used 2002 Nissan Sentra Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Nissan Sentra Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Sentra
5(54%)4(26%)3(12%)2(8%)1(0%)
4.3
92 reviews
Write a review
See all Sentras for sale
List Price Estimate
$936 - $2,118
Used Sentra for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...19

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Car Value

Hawwison@yahoo.com, 10/29/2015
CA 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I've had 2 Sentras since 1985, this one being my second. I bought both my sons Sentras when they graduated college (1994 & 1998). The older one was sold in California by my son with 175,000 miles on it and it was still doing fine. My other son gave the 1998 to my sister, and that's still going strong with 185,000 miles on it. If you are looking for a reasonably-priced, easy-to-maintain car, this is the one!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Sentra
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com

243,000 miles and still running

Alex Carr, 12/05/2015
GXE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

This car was given to me to jump start my life again my grandfather bought it for $700 with 236,000 miles and I have had few problems the belt tensioner pully needs to be replaced and the front shocks need to be replaced, I replaced the brakes (someone didn't know what they were doing so I completely replaced everything). I love the way it drives , the brake feel is fantastic, it has cheap tires but you wouldn't guess that it does. The 4 cylinder engine is powerful the transmission shifts smooth but does jerk every now and again, Paint looks horrible. Overall it keeps my insurance cheap and its my daily driver, I plan on getting a newer vehicle but I will keep this car until it dies!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Don't even think to buy this car

denis18, 07/08/2012
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

In 3+ years I owned this car I had nothing but problems with engine. The Idle Control Valve, the Engine Control and the ignitions coils went down several times. The engine stalled many times, which makes this car very unsafe to drive. By the end A/C was down too. Never buy any Nissan again

Report Abuse
Ad
Build Your Sentra
BUILD AT CPO.NissanUSA.comCPO.NissanUSA.com

Love it

maci805, 09/22/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2002 Sentra GXE 6 years ago. It has been great to me so far. I have had nothing go wrong with it and has been extremely reliable. The car saved my life when I was in an accident. I came out alive and in one piece-which meant that the Sentra did its job. It is far from a luxury vehicle, but it is very comfortable and fun to drive. I love my car and would recommend it to anyone who is looking for a safe and reliable vehicle.

Report Abuse

Problem-free

BWheel, 11/19/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Owned this vehicle (GXE w/ cruise control package) from 2001-2008 and through 180K miles only recently showed problems (oil leakage). Prior to that, only repairs needed were for leaking AC (2 times), blocked radiator and oil leak. None of these occurred within the first 100K miles. Car provided 30 mpg this year. For the price, great car.

Report Abuse
12345...19
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sentras for sale

Related Used 2002 Nissan Sentra Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles