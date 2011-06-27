Used 2002 Nissan Sentra Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Car Value Hawwison@yahoo.com , 10/29/2015 CA 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I've had 2 Sentras since 1985, this one being my second. I bought both my sons Sentras when they graduated college (1994 & 1998). The older one was sold in California by my son with 175,000 miles on it and it was still doing fine. My other son gave the 1998 to my sister, and that's still going strong with 185,000 miles on it. If you are looking for a reasonably-priced, easy-to-maintain car, this is the one! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

243,000 miles and still running Alex Carr , 12/05/2015 GXE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful This car was given to me to jump start my life again my grandfather bought it for $700 with 236,000 miles and I have had few problems the belt tensioner pully needs to be replaced and the front shocks need to be replaced, I replaced the brakes (someone didn't know what they were doing so I completely replaced everything). I love the way it drives , the brake feel is fantastic, it has cheap tires but you wouldn't guess that it does. The 4 cylinder engine is powerful the transmission shifts smooth but does jerk every now and again, Paint looks horrible. Overall it keeps my insurance cheap and its my daily driver, I plan on getting a newer vehicle but I will keep this car until it dies! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Don't even think to buy this car denis18 , 07/08/2012 8 of 9 people found this review helpful In 3+ years I owned this car I had nothing but problems with engine. The Idle Control Valve, the Engine Control and the ignitions coils went down several times. The engine stalled many times, which makes this car very unsafe to drive. By the end A/C was down too. Never buy any Nissan again Report Abuse

Love it maci805 , 09/22/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my 2002 Sentra GXE 6 years ago. It has been great to me so far. I have had nothing go wrong with it and has been extremely reliable. The car saved my life when I was in an accident. I came out alive and in one piece-which meant that the Sentra did its job. It is far from a luxury vehicle, but it is very comfortable and fun to drive. I love my car and would recommend it to anyone who is looking for a safe and reliable vehicle. Report Abuse