Used 2001 Nissan Sentra Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Sentra
2001 2L Nissan Sentra SE

John McKelvey, 06/19/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

A 2001 Sentra with a 2.0 L engine and manual transmission is awesome. If you can drive a manual this is a great car.

Great little car!

bmmwcs, 05/14/2011
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I bought my sentra new. Very reliable. Good feel. Great control on snowy roads. Easy to service. Had the car for 8 years. Had to let this car go after it got t-boned. But even in the accident, the structure of the car held up extremely well. I'd buy one again if I had the opportunity. Only negative, for nissans in general, is that they use cheap brakes and tires that need to be swapped out after 2 years.

Cheap deal and MOSTLY reliable

mtor92, 01/18/2014
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2001 Sentra in May of 2010 with 71,000 for $5,500. Now, Jan 2014 with over 105k on the odometer I can honestly say that it has been a pretty good little car over these past few years. The car feels peppy enough around town but can be a little lack luster when going to merge or pass quickly. I get about 22 MPG out of mine with a lot of driving in traffic. The road noise is quiet but the engine and wind noise on the highway is a bit high. The only major issue I had with it was the head gasket going at around 91k (which apparently is a common problem with the 1.8L engine.) That repair was around $1700, not cheap, but that was the only major issue I had with the car.

Best Car Ever

sentradriver, 05/11/2013
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Purchased 12/18/2000. I don't drive much so my sentry only has 150k but it has been a great car. No motor or tranny probs. Recently developed a small intermittent starting problem that I believe to be fuel pressure regulator.love this car. Hate the 07-12 body style. Love the 13 so I might go with a 14

Best car I ever owned

nogyoff, 11/11/2014
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I finally traded this one in after 13 years, 135K, and minimal maintenance. The only non wear-and-tear type of repair I had to do was a replacement catalytic converter, which was about $500. It was a decent, ridiculously cheap, comfortable, extremely reliable car to drive and I'll miss her.

Research Similar Vehicles