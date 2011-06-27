Used 1997 Nissan Sentra Sedan Consumer Reviews

Gas mileage is good clb891 , 07/25/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful i have the AT..bought this car used from some man whose daughter hit a deer in it(driver side headlight area). i got it fixed for a good price. It has 250k miles but it runs GREAT. Good car for someone living on a tight budget(im a college Kid) i use it to go back and forth to school mostly and gas mileage is still good. i can go almost 2wks on a full tank. with only a little hp and torque, it really knows how to use it even at 65+ it still goes strong(better than my friends 08 civic). i am 5'10'' so room is an issue especially when riding people in the back. Report Abuse

1997 NISSAN SENTRA dora5 , 05/16/2012 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I owned the GXE Automatic for 14 years until my accident, and loved it. There are still many on the road. This was a great car! Report Abuse

Like it tata201037 , 08/26/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love my Sentra, I got it for my 16th birthday. It gets great gas mileage, about 35 mpg, when on empty it only takes $25 to fill it up. It has pretty good get up and go for a four cylinder, faster than a honda civic off the go. The seats are kinda stiff but other than that its a nice interior. It has power everything, and even keyless remote entry. There pretty nice cars for their year. I personally like it better than its Toyota or honda competitors. Fun cars to play with and customize. One thing i don't like about it is that its not very safe, no ABS, no side-compact airbags, very light design, and poor stability on the road. Great car, fast for what it is, and attractive for what it is. Report Abuse

"Old Reliable" dustnh , 03/28/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I got this car when I was 17 after my car was totaled an accident. I always thought it was a good car as a teenager but after my husband & I slowly got new cars, the Sentra ended up just sitting for about a year. My newer car bit the dust after 7 months of a 100 mile round trip commute every day. My husband & I got the Sentra tuned up & it is as good as new (with 167,000 mi)! We did have to do some regular repairs while we drove it in the early 2000s, with one repair costing approx. $600. However, the car is a gem that is well worth doing a few minor repairs to in order to avoid a car payment while we save up for a new one. I would definitely buy another Nissan, no doubt about it. Report Abuse