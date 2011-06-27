  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 1991 Nissan Sentra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Nissan Sentra SE-R Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Sentra
Overview
See Sentra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Sentra
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6400 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.2 in.
Front shoulder room52.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room30.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Length170.3 in.
Curb weight2414 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.7 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.
Width65.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Super Black
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Aztec Red
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Red
  • Slate Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Vail White
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Winter Blue Metallic
See Sentra Inventory

Related Used 1991 Nissan Sentra SE-R info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles