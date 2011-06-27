  1. Home
2021 Nissan Rogue Consumer Reviews

More about the 2021 Rogue
5.0
3 reviews
Amazing Car

Taylor Brown, 12/05/2020
Platinum 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

I am so pleased with my new car! Everything from the Interior, the performance & looks of this car gets a 10/10 from me. Definitely my favorite car i've ever owned so far. Thank you Steven Wilson from the Fontana Nissan dealership for helping me with my purchase, I couldn't be happier.

Rouge left me speechless

ChiMom, 12/20/2020
Platinum 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have been car shopping for some time now, I decided to check out the Rouge platinum and it was incredible! Quiet ride, panoramic roof plus all other bells and whistles. It lacks power when accelerating, but it's a great family SUV!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Beautiful Rogue

S N, 12/22/2020
SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Awesome car. Love the style. Spacious and comfortable.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
