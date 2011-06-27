2021 Nissan Rogue Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$25,650
Save as much as $2,472
Amazing Car
Taylor Brown, 12/05/2020
Platinum 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
5 of 7 people found this review helpful
I am so pleased with my new car! Everything from the Interior, the performance & looks of this car gets a 10/10 from me. Definitely my favorite car i've ever owned so far. Thank you Steven Wilson from the Fontana Nissan dealership for helping me with my purchase, I couldn't be happier.
Report Abuse
Rouge left me speechless
ChiMom, 12/20/2020
Platinum 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
I have been car shopping for some time now, I decided to check out the Rouge platinum and it was incredible! Quiet ride, panoramic roof plus all other bells and whistles. It lacks power when accelerating, but it's a great family SUV!
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Beautiful Rogue
S N, 12/22/2020
SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Awesome car. Love the style. Spacious and comfortable.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Ad
Build Your Rogue®
Sponsored cars related to the Rogue
Related 2021 Nissan Rogue info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura MDX 2017
- Used Tesla Model S 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Corolla 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2018
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2017
- Used Ford Edge 2015
- Used Tesla Model X 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- INFINITI QX50 2020
- Chevrolet Bolt EV 2020
- 2019 Maybach
- Lamborghini Aventador 2019
- Jeep Wrangler 2019
- 2021 Canyon
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport
- 2019 Phantom
- Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Sedans
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Convertibles
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Coupes
Other models to consider
- 2020 Nissan 370Z
- 2021 Nissan Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- Nissan NV Cargo 2020
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- Nissan Versa Note 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2021 Subaru Forester
- Chevrolet Tahoe 2021
- 2021 Outback
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2021 Hyundai Tucson
- Volvo XC90 2021
- 2021 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2020 MDX