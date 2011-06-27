2021 Nissan Rogue Consumer Reviews

Taylor Brown , 12/05/2020 Platinum 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

I am so pleased with my new car! Everything from the Interior, the performance & looks of this car gets a 10/10 from me. Definitely my favorite car i've ever owned so far. Thank you Steven Wilson from the Fontana Nissan dealership for helping me with my purchase, I couldn't be happier.