Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Rogue SUV
S 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,625*
Total Cash Price
$25,748
SV 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,925*
Total Cash Price
$20,274
SV 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,625*
Total Cash Price
$25,748
S 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,518*
Total Cash Price
$22,301
SL 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,362*
Total Cash Price
$21,085
SL 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$50,654*
Total Cash Price
$28,586
SL Hybrid 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$52,810*
Total Cash Price
$29,803
SL Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$51,373*
Total Cash Price
$28,992
SV Hybrid 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,518*
Total Cash Price
$22,301
SV Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,140*
Total Cash Price
$27,167
SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,236*
Total Cash Price
$22,707
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,829*
Total Cash Price
$24,734
SL Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 07/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,906*
Total Cash Price
$25,343
SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,110*
Total Cash Price
$24,329
SV Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 07/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,721*
Total Cash Price
$21,288
SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,936*
Total Cash Price
$28,181
SV Hybrid 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 07/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,925*
Total Cash Price
$20,274
S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,518*
Total Cash Price
$22,301
SL Hybrid 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 07/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,236*
Total Cash Price
$22,707
SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,703*
Total Cash Price
$26,356
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Rogue SUV S 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$942
|$970
|$999
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$5,003
|Maintenance
|$721
|$2,687
|$2,041
|$1,387
|$3,541
|$10,377
|Repairs
|$352
|$513
|$599
|$700
|$819
|$2,983
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,400
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,608
|Financing
|$1,384
|$1,114
|$824
|$516
|$187
|$4,025
|Depreciation
|$5,715
|$2,370
|$2,087
|$1,849
|$1,660
|$13,680
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,012
|$9,248
|$8,192
|$7,169
|$9,004
|$45,625
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Rogue SUV SV 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$3,939
|Maintenance
|$568
|$2,116
|$1,607
|$1,092
|$2,788
|$8,171
|Repairs
|$277
|$404
|$472
|$551
|$645
|$2,349
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,102
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,266
|Financing
|$1,090
|$877
|$649
|$406
|$147
|$3,169
|Depreciation
|$4,500
|$1,866
|$1,643
|$1,456
|$1,307
|$10,772
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,458
|$7,282
|$6,450
|$5,645
|$7,090
|$35,925
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Rogue SUV SL 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$795
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$4,097
|Maintenance
|$591
|$2,201
|$1,671
|$1,136
|$2,900
|$8,498
|Repairs
|$288
|$420
|$491
|$573
|$671
|$2,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,146
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,317
|Financing
|$1,134
|$912
|$675
|$422
|$153
|$3,296
|Depreciation
|$4,680
|$1,941
|$1,709
|$1,514
|$1,359
|$11,203
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,836
|$7,573
|$6,708
|$5,871
|$7,374
|$37,362
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Rogue SUV SL Hybrid 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,091
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,192
|$1,227
|$5,790
|Maintenance
|$835
|$3,111
|$2,362
|$1,605
|$4,098
|$12,011
|Repairs
|$407
|$594
|$694
|$810
|$948
|$3,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,620
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,861
|Financing
|$1,602
|$1,289
|$954
|$597
|$216
|$4,658
|Depreciation
|$6,615
|$2,743
|$2,415
|$2,140
|$1,921
|$15,835
|Fuel
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$9,201
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,903
|$10,705
|$9,482
|$8,298
|$10,422
|$52,810
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Rogue SUV SL Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$1,160
|$1,194
|$5,633
|Maintenance
|$812
|$3,026
|$2,298
|$1,562
|$3,987
|$11,685
|Repairs
|$396
|$578
|$675
|$788
|$922
|$3,359
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,576
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,810
|Financing
|$1,559
|$1,254
|$928
|$581
|$210
|$4,532
|Depreciation
|$6,435
|$2,668
|$2,349
|$2,082
|$1,869
|$15,404
|Fuel
|$1,686
|$1,736
|$1,789
|$1,842
|$1,898
|$8,950
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,525
|$10,413
|$9,224
|$8,072
|$10,139
|$51,373
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Rogue SUV SV Hybrid 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$816
|$840
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$4,333
|Maintenance
|$625
|$2,328
|$1,768
|$1,201
|$3,067
|$8,988
|Repairs
|$305
|$444
|$519
|$606
|$710
|$2,584
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,212
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,393
|Financing
|$1,199
|$965
|$714
|$447
|$162
|$3,486
|Depreciation
|$4,950
|$2,053
|$1,807
|$1,602
|$1,438
|$11,849
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,404
|$8,010
|$7,095
|$6,210
|$7,799
|$39,518
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Rogue SUV SV Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 04/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,087
|$1,119
|$5,278
|Maintenance
|$761
|$2,835
|$2,153
|$1,463
|$3,736
|$10,949
|Repairs
|$371
|$541
|$632
|$738
|$864
|$3,148
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,477
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,696
|Financing
|$1,461
|$1,175
|$870
|$544
|$197
|$4,246
|Depreciation
|$6,030
|$2,500
|$2,202
|$1,951
|$1,751
|$14,434
|Fuel
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$8,387
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,674
|$9,758
|$8,643
|$7,564
|$9,501
|$48,140
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Rogue SUV SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$831
|$856
|$881
|$908
|$935
|$4,412
|Maintenance
|$636
|$2,370
|$1,800
|$1,223
|$3,123
|$9,152
|Repairs
|$310
|$452
|$529
|$617
|$722
|$2,631
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,234
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,418
|Financing
|$1,221
|$982
|$727
|$455
|$165
|$3,549
|Depreciation
|$5,040
|$2,090
|$1,840
|$1,631
|$1,464
|$12,065
|Fuel
|$1,320
|$1,360
|$1,401
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$7,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,593
|$8,156
|$7,224
|$6,322
|$7,941
|$40,236
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Rogue SUV S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$905
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$4,806
|Maintenance
|$693
|$2,582
|$1,961
|$1,332
|$3,401
|$9,969
|Repairs
|$338
|$493
|$576
|$672
|$787
|$2,866
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,344
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,545
|Financing
|$1,330
|$1,070
|$792
|$495
|$179
|$3,866
|Depreciation
|$5,490
|$2,277
|$2,004
|$1,776
|$1,595
|$13,142
|Fuel
|$1,438
|$1,481
|$1,526
|$1,571
|$1,619
|$7,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,539
|$8,884
|$7,869
|$6,887
|$8,650
|$43,829
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Rogue SUV SL Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 07/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$928
|$955
|$984
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$4,924
|Maintenance
|$710
|$2,645
|$2,009
|$1,365
|$3,485
|$10,214
|Repairs
|$346
|$505
|$590
|$689
|$806
|$2,936
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,378
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,583
|Financing
|$1,363
|$1,096
|$811
|$508
|$184
|$3,961
|Depreciation
|$5,625
|$2,333
|$2,054
|$1,820
|$1,634
|$13,465
|Fuel
|$1,474
|$1,518
|$1,564
|$1,610
|$1,659
|$7,824
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,823
|$9,103
|$8,063
|$7,056
|$8,863
|$44,906
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Rogue SUV SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$890
|$917
|$944
|$973
|$1,002
|$4,727
|Maintenance
|$682
|$2,539
|$1,928
|$1,310
|$3,346
|$9,805
|Repairs
|$332
|$485
|$566
|$661
|$774
|$2,819
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,322
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,519
|Financing
|$1,308
|$1,052
|$779
|$487
|$176
|$3,803
|Depreciation
|$5,400
|$2,239
|$1,972
|$1,747
|$1,568
|$12,926
|Fuel
|$1,415
|$1,457
|$1,501
|$1,546
|$1,592
|$7,511
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,350
|$8,738
|$7,740
|$6,774
|$8,508
|$43,110
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Rogue SUV SV Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 07/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$779
|$802
|$826
|$852
|$877
|$4,136
|Maintenance
|$596
|$2,222
|$1,687
|$1,147
|$2,927
|$8,580
|Repairs
|$291
|$424
|$496
|$579
|$677
|$2,466
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,157
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,329
|Financing
|$1,145
|$921
|$681
|$426
|$154
|$3,327
|Depreciation
|$4,725
|$1,959
|$1,725
|$1,529
|$1,372
|$11,311
|Fuel
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,314
|$1,352
|$1,393
|$6,572
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,931
|$7,646
|$6,773
|$5,927
|$7,445
|$37,721
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Rogue SUV SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$1,161
|$5,475
|Maintenance
|$790
|$2,941
|$2,234
|$1,518
|$3,875
|$11,358
|Repairs
|$385
|$562
|$656
|$766
|$897
|$3,265
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,532
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,760
|Financing
|$1,515
|$1,219
|$902
|$564
|$204
|$4,405
|Depreciation
|$6,255
|$2,594
|$2,284
|$2,024
|$1,817
|$14,973
|Fuel
|$1,639
|$1,687
|$1,739
|$1,790
|$1,845
|$8,700
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,147
|$10,122
|$8,966
|$7,847
|$9,855
|$49,936
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Rogue SUV SV Hybrid 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 07/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$3,939
|Maintenance
|$568
|$2,116
|$1,607
|$1,092
|$2,788
|$8,171
|Repairs
|$277
|$404
|$472
|$551
|$645
|$2,349
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,102
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,266
|Financing
|$1,090
|$877
|$649
|$406
|$147
|$3,169
|Depreciation
|$4,500
|$1,866
|$1,643
|$1,456
|$1,307
|$10,772
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,458
|$7,282
|$6,450
|$5,645
|$7,090
|$35,925
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Rogue SUV S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$816
|$840
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$4,333
|Maintenance
|$625
|$2,328
|$1,768
|$1,201
|$3,067
|$8,988
|Repairs
|$305
|$444
|$519
|$606
|$710
|$2,584
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,212
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,393
|Financing
|$1,199
|$965
|$714
|$447
|$162
|$3,486
|Depreciation
|$4,950
|$2,053
|$1,807
|$1,602
|$1,438
|$11,849
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,404
|$8,010
|$7,095
|$6,210
|$7,799
|$39,518
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Rogue SUV SL Hybrid 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 07/17 (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$831
|$856
|$881
|$908
|$935
|$4,412
|Maintenance
|$636
|$2,370
|$1,800
|$1,223
|$3,123
|$9,152
|Repairs
|$310
|$452
|$529
|$617
|$722
|$2,631
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,234
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,418
|Financing
|$1,221
|$982
|$727
|$455
|$165
|$3,549
|Depreciation
|$5,040
|$2,090
|$1,840
|$1,631
|$1,464
|$12,065
|Fuel
|$1,320
|$1,360
|$1,401
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$7,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,593
|$8,156
|$7,224
|$6,322
|$7,941
|$40,236
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Rogue SUV SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$965
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,121
|Maintenance
|$738
|$2,751
|$2,089
|$1,420
|$3,624
|$10,622
|Repairs
|$360
|$525
|$614
|$716
|$839
|$3,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,433
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,646
|Financing
|$1,417
|$1,140
|$844
|$528
|$191
|$4,120
|Depreciation
|$5,850
|$2,426
|$2,136
|$1,893
|$1,699
|$14,004
|Fuel
|$1,533
|$1,578
|$1,626
|$1,674
|$1,725
|$8,137
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,295
|$9,467
|$8,385
|$7,339
|$9,217
|$46,703
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Rogue
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Nissan Rogue in Virginia is:not available
