Used 2009 Nissan Quest Minivan Consumer Reviews

Glad I bought it Michael , 05/27/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I was also considering Honda, Toyota, Hyundai and Kia. Hyundai cars are great but vans have all sorts of electrical/mechanical issues; Kia is a Hyundai with stripped down interior so they were out. Honda & Toyota bored me to tears, also much more expensive. I resisted buying a minivan for years but am enjoying the Quest. Looks and feels great. Build quality is even better than I expected. Handling is crisp, steering sharp, powertrain is strong and smooth. I traded from a small car so the mileage is not as good but still around 19 in town (with a light foot) and actually over 24 on the highway! Very pleased. Report Abuse

Best car ever! scott in virginia , 04/12/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is the best car that I have ever owned out of about 13 in my life. It is perfect for my family & I. We love the looks and how well it handles. Report Abuse

nice ride Dave , 05/21/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I am not dissapointed I traded my gas guzzling Titan for this gas sipping van. the truck was no longer practical and driving 30K mls a year, I will save about $150 a month in fuel alone. great ride and handling, unique style. Report Abuse

Don't buy Nissan!!! yv13 , 09/01/2012 10 of 12 people found this review helpful I have certified Pre-Owned 2009 Nissan Quest with 36,500 mi. Before 30K I had to change driving belt, less then 36K front and back brakes changed and rotors on the back were so bad that mechanic could not cut them and had to be replaced. Now I have problem with AC Compressor ( over $1,000 to repair) and look like struts going out too. Nissan refusing finansial assistance with repairs of their low quality cars! DON'T BUY NISSAN AT ALL!!! Report Abuse