Used 2009 Nissan Quest Minivan Consumer Reviews
Glad I bought it
I was also considering Honda, Toyota, Hyundai and Kia. Hyundai cars are great but vans have all sorts of electrical/mechanical issues; Kia is a Hyundai with stripped down interior so they were out. Honda & Toyota bored me to tears, also much more expensive. I resisted buying a minivan for years but am enjoying the Quest. Looks and feels great. Build quality is even better than I expected. Handling is crisp, steering sharp, powertrain is strong and smooth. I traded from a small car so the mileage is not as good but still around 19 in town (with a light foot) and actually over 24 on the highway! Very pleased.
Best car ever!
This is the best car that I have ever owned out of about 13 in my life. It is perfect for my family & I. We love the looks and how well it handles.
nice ride
I am not dissapointed I traded my gas guzzling Titan for this gas sipping van. the truck was no longer practical and driving 30K mls a year, I will save about $150 a month in fuel alone. great ride and handling, unique style.
Don't buy Nissan!!!
I have certified Pre-Owned 2009 Nissan Quest with 36,500 mi. Before 30K I had to change driving belt, less then 36K front and back brakes changed and rotors on the back were so bad that mechanic could not cut them and had to be replaced. Now I have problem with AC Compressor ( over $1,000 to repair) and look like struts going out too. Nissan refusing finansial assistance with repairs of their low quality cars! DON'T BUY NISSAN AT ALL!!!
So far, so good!
The Nissan is the only van I've ever owned that drives like a well-made SUV rather than like a van. Steering is responsive, the engine seems confident and responsive, and the mushy ride of my prior Sienna & Odyssey is nonexistent here. The seating is more comfortable. The Bose stereo is much better than my two prior vans, making even XM sounds good. Nissan should have gone one step further and designed the second row seats to fold absolutely flat rather than almost flat. The central command console/stack is a bit too large and rounded, intruding slightly into the knee area. An intuitive redesign of climate & sound system would help, as would improved iPod integration.
