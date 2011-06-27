Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Pathfinder Hybrid
SL Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,214*
Total Cash Price
$16,117
Platinum Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,670*
Total Cash Price
$22,161
SV Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,131*
Total Cash Price
$17,047
Platinum Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,796*
Total Cash Price
$20,766
SV Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,769*
Total Cash Price
$17,357
SL Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,921*
Total Cash Price
$19,371
Pathfinder SUV
S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,560*
Total Cash Price
$19,681
S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,560*
Total Cash Price
$19,681
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,131*
Total Cash Price
$17,047
SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,937*
Total Cash Price
$15,497
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,031*
Total Cash Price
$21,851
SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,947*
Total Cash Price
$22,781
SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,963*
Total Cash Price
$18,906
SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,324*
Total Cash Price
$18,596
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Pathfinder Hybrid SL Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$4,180
|Maintenance
|$614
|$523
|$1,492
|$402
|$1,163
|$4,194
|Repairs
|$471
|$546
|$640
|$749
|$873
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$892
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,084
|Financing
|$866
|$698
|$516
|$322
|$116
|$2,519
|Depreciation
|$3,951
|$1,682
|$1,480
|$1,311
|$1,177
|$9,601
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,156
|$5,929
|$6,681
|$5,413
|$6,035
|$33,214
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Pathfinder Hybrid Platinum Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,218
|$5,747
|Maintenance
|$844
|$719
|$2,052
|$553
|$1,599
|$5,767
|Repairs
|$648
|$751
|$879
|$1,030
|$1,200
|$4,507
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,227
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$1,490
|Financing
|$1,191
|$960
|$709
|$443
|$160
|$3,463
|Depreciation
|$5,433
|$2,312
|$2,035
|$1,803
|$1,619
|$13,202
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$2,297
|$2,365
|$2,437
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,590
|$8,152
|$9,186
|$7,443
|$8,298
|$45,670
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Pathfinder Hybrid SV Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$833
|$858
|$883
|$910
|$937
|$4,421
|Maintenance
|$649
|$553
|$1,579
|$426
|$1,230
|$4,436
|Repairs
|$498
|$578
|$677
|$792
|$923
|$3,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$944
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,146
|Financing
|$916
|$738
|$546
|$341
|$123
|$2,664
|Depreciation
|$4,179
|$1,779
|$1,565
|$1,387
|$1,245
|$10,155
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,684
|$6,271
|$7,066
|$5,726
|$6,383
|$35,131
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Pathfinder Hybrid Platinum Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,014
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,142
|$5,385
|Maintenance
|$791
|$674
|$1,923
|$519
|$1,498
|$5,404
|Repairs
|$607
|$704
|$824
|$965
|$1,124
|$4,224
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,150
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$1,396
|Financing
|$1,116
|$899
|$665
|$415
|$150
|$3,245
|Depreciation
|$5,091
|$2,167
|$1,907
|$1,690
|$1,517
|$12,371
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,797
|$7,639
|$8,608
|$6,975
|$7,776
|$42,796
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Pathfinder Hybrid SV Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$874
|$899
|$926
|$954
|$4,501
|Maintenance
|$661
|$563
|$1,607
|$433
|$1,252
|$4,517
|Repairs
|$507
|$588
|$689
|$806
|$940
|$3,530
|Taxes & Fees
|$961
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,167
|Financing
|$933
|$752
|$556
|$347
|$125
|$2,713
|Depreciation
|$4,255
|$1,811
|$1,594
|$1,412
|$1,268
|$10,340
|Fuel
|$1,696
|$1,746
|$1,799
|$1,852
|$1,908
|$9,001
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,860
|$6,385
|$7,195
|$5,830
|$6,499
|$35,769
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Pathfinder Hybrid SL Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$946
|$975
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$5,024
|Maintenance
|$738
|$629
|$1,794
|$484
|$1,398
|$5,041
|Repairs
|$566
|$656
|$769
|$900
|$1,049
|$3,940
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,073
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,303
|Financing
|$1,041
|$839
|$620
|$388
|$140
|$3,028
|Depreciation
|$4,749
|$2,021
|$1,779
|$1,576
|$1,415
|$11,540
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,068
|$2,130
|$10,046
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,005
|$7,126
|$8,030
|$6,506
|$7,254
|$39,921
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Pathfinder SUV S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$961
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$5,104
|Maintenance
|$749
|$639
|$1,822
|$491
|$1,420
|$5,122
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$1,066
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,090
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,323
|Financing
|$1,058
|$852
|$630
|$394
|$142
|$3,076
|Depreciation
|$4,825
|$2,054
|$1,807
|$1,601
|$1,438
|$11,725
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,181
|$7,240
|$8,158
|$6,610
|$7,370
|$40,560
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Pathfinder SUV S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$961
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$5,104
|Maintenance
|$749
|$639
|$1,822
|$491
|$1,420
|$5,122
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$1,066
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,090
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,323
|Financing
|$1,058
|$852
|$630
|$394
|$142
|$3,076
|Depreciation
|$4,825
|$2,054
|$1,807
|$1,601
|$1,438
|$11,725
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,181
|$7,240
|$8,158
|$6,610
|$7,370
|$40,560
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Pathfinder SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$833
|$858
|$883
|$910
|$937
|$4,421
|Maintenance
|$649
|$553
|$1,579
|$426
|$1,230
|$4,436
|Repairs
|$498
|$578
|$677
|$792
|$923
|$3,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$944
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,146
|Financing
|$916
|$738
|$546
|$341
|$123
|$2,664
|Depreciation
|$4,179
|$1,779
|$1,565
|$1,387
|$1,245
|$10,155
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,684
|$6,271
|$7,066
|$5,726
|$6,383
|$35,131
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Pathfinder SUV SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$4,019
|Maintenance
|$590
|$503
|$1,435
|$387
|$1,118
|$4,033
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$858
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,042
|Financing
|$833
|$671
|$496
|$310
|$112
|$2,422
|Depreciation
|$3,799
|$1,617
|$1,423
|$1,261
|$1,132
|$9,232
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,804
|$5,701
|$6,424
|$5,205
|$5,803
|$31,937
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Pathfinder SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,067
|$1,100
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,667
|Maintenance
|$832
|$709
|$2,023
|$546
|$1,576
|$5,687
|Repairs
|$639
|$740
|$867
|$1,015
|$1,183
|$4,444
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,210
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,469
|Financing
|$1,175
|$946
|$699
|$437
|$158
|$3,415
|Depreciation
|$5,357
|$2,280
|$2,006
|$1,778
|$1,596
|$13,017
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,414
|$8,038
|$9,058
|$7,339
|$8,182
|$45,031
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Pathfinder SUV SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,113
|$1,147
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$1,252
|$5,908
|Maintenance
|$867
|$739
|$2,109
|$569
|$1,643
|$5,929
|Repairs
|$666
|$772
|$904
|$1,058
|$1,233
|$4,633
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,261
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$1,532
|Financing
|$1,225
|$986
|$729
|$456
|$165
|$3,560
|Depreciation
|$5,585
|$2,377
|$2,092
|$1,854
|$1,664
|$13,571
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,942
|$8,380
|$9,443
|$7,651
|$8,530
|$46,947
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Pathfinder SUV SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$4,903
|Maintenance
|$720
|$614
|$1,751
|$472
|$1,364
|$4,920
|Repairs
|$553
|$641
|$750
|$878
|$1,024
|$3,845
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,047
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,271
|Financing
|$1,016
|$819
|$605
|$378
|$137
|$2,955
|Depreciation
|$4,635
|$1,973
|$1,736
|$1,538
|$1,381
|$11,263
|Fuel
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,018
|$2,079
|$9,805
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,741
|$6,955
|$7,837
|$6,350
|$7,080
|$38,963
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Pathfinder SUV SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$936
|$964
|$992
|$1,022
|$4,823
|Maintenance
|$708
|$604
|$1,722
|$464
|$1,342
|$4,840
|Repairs
|$544
|$630
|$738
|$864
|$1,007
|$3,782
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,030
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,250
|Financing
|$1,000
|$805
|$595
|$372
|$134
|$2,906
|Depreciation
|$4,559
|$1,940
|$1,708
|$1,513
|$1,358
|$11,078
|Fuel
|$1,817
|$1,871
|$1,927
|$1,985
|$2,045
|$9,644
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,565
|$6,841
|$7,709
|$6,246
|$6,964
|$38,324
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder in Virginia is:not available
