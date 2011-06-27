  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Pathfinder
  4. Used 2012 Nissan Pathfinder
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Nissan Pathfinder Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Pathfinder
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,640
See Pathfinder Inventory
Starting MSRP
$38,630
See Pathfinder Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1616
Total Seating77
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,640
Starting MSRP
$38,630
automatic locking hubsyesyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyesyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
part time 4WDyesyes
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Pathfinder
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,640
Starting MSRP
$38,630
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/422.0 mi.295.4/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG1616
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,640
Starting MSRP
$38,630
Torque288 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm288 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower266 hp @ 5600 rpm266 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.39.5 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,640
Starting MSRP
$38,630
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,640
Starting MSRP
$38,630
Protection Packageyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,640
Starting MSRP
$38,630
diversity antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
radio data systemyesyes
6 total speakersyesno
Bose premium brand stereo systemnoyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyes
Bose premium brand speakersnoyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyes
2 subwoofer(s)noyes
10 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,640
Starting MSRP
$38,630
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
cargo netyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
adjustable pedalsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
keyless ignitionnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,640
Starting MSRP
$38,630
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,640
Starting MSRP
$38,630
Floor Mats and Cargo Matyesyes
DVD Entertainment Systemnoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,640
Starting MSRP
$38,630
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,640
Starting MSRP
$38,630
premium clothyesno
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesno
fold flat passenger seatyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.
multi-level heating driver seatnoyes
leathernoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyes
4 -way power passenger seatnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,640
Starting MSRP
$38,630
Rear head room39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.57.6 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
folding center armrestyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,640
Starting MSRP
$38,630
Moonroofnoyes
Moonroof Wind Deflectornoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,640
Starting MSRP
$38,630
Front track61.8 in.61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.2 cu.ft.79.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4795 lbs.4853 lbs.
Gross weight6113 lbs.6113 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.16.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.5 degrees28.5 degrees
Maximum payload1047 lbs.1047 lbs.
Angle of departure22.6 degrees22.6 degrees
Length192.3 in.192.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.6000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.8.9 in.
Height72.6 in.72.6 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width72.8 in.72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,640
Starting MSRP
$38,630
Exterior Colors
  • Red Brick Metallic
  • Super Black Metallic
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Espresso Black Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Avalanche
  • Red Brick Metallic
  • Super Black Metallic
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Espresso Black Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Avalanche
Interior Colors
  • Cafe Latte, premium cloth
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Graphite, leather
  • Cafe Latte, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,640
Starting MSRP
$38,630
P265/65R17 tiresyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,640
Starting MSRP
$38,630
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,640
Starting MSRP
$38,630
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Pathfinder InventorySee Pathfinder Inventory

Related Used 2012 Nissan Pathfinder info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles