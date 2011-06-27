Used 2009 Nissan Pathfinder SUV Consumer Reviews
The Nissan Won
I tried out the Honda, Toyota, GMC,Hyundai and more but none of them measured up to the Pathfinder. The ride is a bit stiff but very comfortable and with very little road noise. The seats are very comfortable on extended trips especially with the ability to change the position at the touch of a button. Fuel mileage is better than rated but my biggest complaint on fuel is that it uses premium fuel. With all the technology Nissan has I am sure they build a V-6 engine that runs equally as well on regular grade fuel. We love the room the Pathfinder offers both for passengers and hauling our gardening items.
take it from someone who really knows'
i have drive a pickup truck sence 1979,,i have had suv as company vehicles,grand cheerokees,tahoe,suburbans,navagators, but alway had my trucks as well. nevered warned up to mid size suv.[ buy the way i would take a suburban over a navagator if it was my money,in 1997 a loader navagator was 44,900 and a suburban lt loade was 39,900 wow have times changed] anyway i have retired young 53 years old due to strokes and other major health,,so i decided to trade my last f150 ext,cab 4x4 for a 09 pathfinder,,i drove an 2011 and didnt like the handling,when i drove the 09 it was awsome tons of power smooth sure tranny,and awsome 4wd system,[ and i had the best 05 grand cheerokee overland with quadratraction 2]this pathfinder gets 16.4 in city during winter and 20,8-22mpg on the ny state thruway,for 190 mile round trip,all the seats lay flat,have pullovers,lots of storage great people hauler,,but i have it all flat and my suzy Q [ chocolet lab] gets all the room for herself,3 way climate control,pw,pl,power pedels all wheel mnt,contr,ect,i have a problem with people that complain about the mpg,they must have owned small cars,not a fair compairesment,the grand cheeroke overland with a hemi was lucky to get 15 on the hwy, and 9-12 in city,the 4th gen,pathfinder is an awsome frame on body suv/truck,,
4th Pathy
This is my 4th Pathfinder and the best one yet! Great power and smooth ride. Just returned from long road trip from NY to Florida. Seats were comfortable and handling was superb. MPG is in line with other trucks this size. 22-23 mpg on highway with regular unleaded.
A good thing better
We picked up our 2009 Pathfinder a few days ago and we are very pleased with it. We live in northern Canada and our roads are terrible due to frost heaving and heavy truck traffic. Our Pathfinder smoothly glides down the bumpy highway at 195km/h no problem. It also crosses 4 foot deep rivers, climbs steep muddy hills and pulls our 4 ATV quads like nothing. We also have a VW touareg and it compares very well to this vehicle except the touareg only has seats 5 and has no cargo space. I will buy another pathfinder when the wife writes this one off.
Great SUV
Had it for about 2 months. Drives great and comfortable. Wife is 4' 10", the standard power pedals and driver seat make sure she has no problems driving. Handles like a car, very smooth ride. Comes with more standard equipment than competition and priced lower than most. I love my Pathfinder and I don't regret my choice. Averaging 16MPG in city.
