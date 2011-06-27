  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Pathfinder
  4. Used 1995 Nissan Pathfinder
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Nissan Pathfinder Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Pathfinder
Overview
See Pathfinder Inventory
See Pathfinder Inventory
See Pathfinder Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151515
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Pathfinder
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg14/17 mpg14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/346.8 mi.285.6/346.8 mi.285.6/346.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.4 gal.20.4 gal.20.4 gal.
Combined MPG151515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 4800 rpm153 hp @ 4800 rpm153 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.33.1 in.33.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity80 cu.ft.80 cu.ft.80 cu.ft.
Length171.9 in.171.9 in.171.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight4090 lbs.4090 lbs.4090 lbs.
Height65.7 in.65.7 in.65.7 in.
Maximum payload1150.0 lbs.1150.0 lbs.1150.0 lbs.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Cobalt Green Pearl Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Vail White
  • Super Black
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Vail White
  • Ultra Red
  • Cobalt Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Cobalt Green Pearl Metallic
  • Vail White
  • Ultra Red
  • Sapphire Blue Pearl Metallic
See Pathfinder InventorySee Pathfinder InventorySee Pathfinder Inventory

Related Used 1995 Nissan Pathfinder info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles