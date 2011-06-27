  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan NV Cargo
  4. 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Nissan NV Cargo Features & Specs

More about the 2020 NV Cargo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,140
See NV Cargo Inventory
Starting MSRP
$31,130
See NV Cargo Inventory
Starting MSRP
$34,180
See NV Cargo Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Total Seating222
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Starting MSRP
$31,130
Starting MSRP
$34,180
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan NV Cargo
VIEW OFFERS
NissanCommercialVehicles.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Starting MSRP
$31,130
Starting MSRP
$34,180
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.28.0 gal.28.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Starting MSRP
$31,130
Starting MSRP
$34,180
Torque281 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm281 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm281 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower261 hp @ 5600 rpm261 hp @ 5600 rpm261 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle45.2 ft.45.2 ft.45.2 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Starting MSRP
$31,130
Starting MSRP
$34,180
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
front head airbagsyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Starting MSRP
$31,130
Starting MSRP
$34,180
Vinyl Seat Packageyesnono
Rear Door Glass Packagenoyesyes
Technology Packagenoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Starting MSRP
$31,130
Starting MSRP
$34,180
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
2 total speakersyesnono
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Starting MSRP
$31,130
Starting MSRP
$34,180
front door pocketsyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
rear parking sensorsnoyesyes
cruise controlnoyesyes
Cargo floor matsnoyesyes
overhead console with storagenonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Starting MSRP
$31,130
Starting MSRP
$34,180
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Starting MSRP
$31,130
Starting MSRP
$34,180
All Season Floor Matsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Starting MSRP
$31,130
Starting MSRP
$34,180
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Starting MSRP
$31,130
Starting MSRP
$34,180
Front head room42.8 in.42.8 in.63.6 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room65.7 in.65.7 in.65.7 in.
premium cloth/vinylyesyesyes
Front leg room42.0 in.42.0 in.42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
fold flat passenger seatyesyesyes
Front hip room60.6 in.60.6 in.60.6 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Starting MSRP
$31,130
Starting MSRP
$34,180
Splash Guards (Set of 4)yesyesyes
Body Side Moldingyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Starting MSRP
$31,130
Starting MSRP
$34,180
Maximum cargo capacity234.1 cu.ft.234.1 cu.ft.323.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5817 lbs.5920 lbs.6120 lbs.
Gross weight8550 lbs.8550 lbs.9100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place234.1 cu.ft.234.1 cu.ft.323.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.5 degrees17.5 degrees17.5 degrees
Maximum payload2740 lbs.2620 lbs.2980 lbs.
Angle of departure17.4 degrees17.4 degrees17.4 degrees
Length240.6 in.240.6 in.240.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity6900 lbs.6900 lbs.6900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.8.1 in.
Height83.9 in.83.9 in.105.0 in.
EPA interior volume299.7 cu.ft.299.7 cu.ft.420.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base146.1 in.146.1 in.146.1 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Starting MSRP
$31,130
Starting MSRP
$34,180
Exterior Colors
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, vinyl
  • Charcoal, premium cloth/vinyl
  • Charcoal, premium cloth/vinyl
  • Charcoal, premium cloth/vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Starting MSRP
$31,130
Starting MSRP
$34,180
LT245/70R17 tiresyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Starting MSRP
$31,130
Starting MSRP
$34,180
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,140
Starting MSRP
$31,130
Starting MSRP
$34,180
Basic5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See NV Cargo InventorySee NV Cargo InventorySee NV Cargo Inventory

Related 2020 Nissan NV Cargo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars