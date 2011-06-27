2020 Nissan NV Cargo
What’s new
- No changes for the 2020 NV Cargo
- Part of the first NV generation introduced for 2012
Pros & Cons
- Strong V6 and V8 engine options deliver serious capability
- Excellent seats are comfortable for the long haul
- Model and options structure is easy to understand
- Fewer body styles than some competitors
- Lacks a more fuel-efficient engine option, such as a diesel
- Dated interior tech and limited options
2020 Nissan NV Cargo Review
The Nissan NV Cargo made its debut back in 2012 and has received relatively few updates since. But that's not necessarily a bad thing. It's basically a big box on wheels supported by a pair of strong engines and body-on-frame construction borrowed from the last-gen Nissan Titan pickup that helps it achieve some hefty towing numbers.
That said, the NV is fairly dated, especially compared to newer competitors such as the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and the Ford Transit, both of which offer all-wheel drive and fuel-efficient diesel engines. Both of those vans are also available with more modern features and a wider array of body configurations to better fit the needs of cargo van shoppers. But if you simply need a robust and basic cargo van, the NV is worth checking out.
Which NV Cargo does Edmunds recommend?
Nissan NV Cargo models
The 2020 Nissan NV Cargo is a full-size van that is available in three models (NV1500, NV2500 HD and NV3500 HD) with increasing levels of hauling and towing capabilities. Within these models are three trim levels: S, SV and SL.
The 1500 model comes only with a standard roof and a 4.0-liter V6 engine (261 horsepower, 281 lb-ft of torque) paired to a five-speed automatic transmission. The 2500 model comes standard with the same V6, but you can also get it with a high-roof configuration. Also optional on the 2500 is a 5.6-liter V8 (375 hp, 387 lb-ft) mated to a seven-speed transmission. The 3500 can be had with either roof but comes only with the V8.
Standard feature highlights for the 1500 S trim include power windows and door locks, air conditioning, a tilt-only steering wheel, a rearview camera, a 7-inch display, Bluetooth, a USB port and a two-speaker stereo. The 2500 S version has additional cargo lights and storage bins under the driver's seat and in the rear door.
Stepping up to the 1500 SV adds power-adjustable mirrors, rear parking sensors, cruise control, trim panels on the cargo walls, and a four-speaker stereo with satellite radio and steering wheel controls. The 2500 SV comes with a center console, cupholders and additional 12-volt power outlets. The top SL trim is available starting with the 2500 model and includes heated mirrors, chrome exterior trim, chrome wheels, a security system and a power driver's seat. The 3500's features mirror those on the NV2500.
Opting for the V8 in the SV and SL trim levels adds extendable tow mirrors, two front tow hooks, a prewired Class IV receiver hitch, and a trailer brake controller.
Bundled add-ons include a Rear Door Glass package (rear windows with privacy glass and defrosters and a rearview mirror), a Navigation package (navigation, a 5.8-inch touchscreen, NissanConnect mobile apps, voice recognition and satellite radio), and a Vinyl Seat package.
Consumer reviews
Features & Specs
|1500 S 3dr Van
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MSRP
|$30,140
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|261 hp @ 5600 rpm
|1500 SV 3dr Van
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MSRP
|$31,130
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|261 hp @ 5600 rpm
|2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MSRP
|$34,180
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|261 hp @ 5600 rpm
|2500 SV 3dr Van
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MSRP
|$32,030
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|261 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite NV Cargo safety features:
- NissanConnect
- Automatically calls for help in the event of a collision. Roadside assistance is also just a button push away.
- Rearview Camera
- Shows you what's behind the NV Cargo before you move and is useful because the NV has no standard rear windows.
- Rear Sonar
- Starts beeping if you're getting close to an object while reversing. The beeping gets more frequent as you get closer.
Nissan NV Cargo vs. the competition
Nissan NV Cargo vs. Ford Transit Cargo Van
The Transit can't match the Nissan's towing capacity, but it does offer a fuel-efficient diesel engine. The Ford is still plenty capable and highly configurable straight from the factory. For 2020, the Transit is available with all-wheel drive, a compelling option for those who live in snowy climates. We also prefer the Transit's relatively comfortable ride.
Nissan NV Cargo vs. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
The Sprinter is more comfortable and better to drive than the NV. The interior is much nicer than you expect from a cargo van, and it packs some great, albeit optional, tech. The fuel-efficient diesel and optional four-wheel drive are pluses, too. That said, you'll pay more for a Sprinter with equivalent features, and the Mercedes can't match the NV's towing capability.
Nissan NV Cargo vs. Ram ProMaster Cargo Van
Like the NV, the ProMaster is available in a wide variety of configurations, though there's only one available engine. It's fine for hauling cargo, but it won't touch the Nissan's towing capacity. We like the Ram's maneuverability, though the odd seating position and rough ride make it fairly uncomfortable even for something in this class.
FAQ
What's new in the 2020 Nissan NV Cargo?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Nissan NV Cargo:
How much should I pay for a 2020 Nissan NV Cargo?
The least-expensive 2020 Nissan NV Cargo is the 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,140.
Other versions include:
- 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $30,140
- 1500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $31,130
- 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $34,180
- 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $32,030
- 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $35,780
- 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $31,040
- 2500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $33,630
- 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $35,330
- 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $33,190
- 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $37,480
- 3500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $38,560
- 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $34,340
- 3500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $36,490
- 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $36,410
More about the 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
2020 Nissan NV Cargo Overview
The 2020 Nissan NV Cargo is offered in the following submodels: NV Cargo Van. Available styles include 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 1500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 3500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 3500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A), and 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A).
What do people think of the 2020 Nissan NV Cargo?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Nissan NV Cargo and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 NV Cargo.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Nissan NV Cargo and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 NV Cargo featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Nissan NV Cargo?
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
The 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,885. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is trending $2,088 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,088 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,797.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is 5.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 9 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
The 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,575. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) is trending $2,761 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,761 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,814.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) is 7.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 17 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
The 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,435. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) is trending $2,062 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,062 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,373.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) is 6.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
The 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,735. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is trending $2,017 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,017 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,718.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is 5.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
The 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,875. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is trending $1,478 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,478 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,397.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is 3.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
The 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,175. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is trending $1,454 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,454 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,721.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is 3.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
The 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,845. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) is trending $2,123 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,123 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,722.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) is 6.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
The 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,425. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) is trending $2,045 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,045 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,380.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) is 6.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
The 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,795. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) is trending $2,520 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,520 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,275.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) is 7.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Nissan NV Cargo for sale near. There are currently 82 new 2020 NV Cargos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $31,545 and mileage as low as 0 miles.
Find a new Nissan NV Cargo for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,007.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,734.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
