  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan NV Cargo
  4. Used 2014 Nissan NV Cargo
  5. Used 2014 Nissan NV Cargo Van
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Nissan NV Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 NV Cargo
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all NV Cargos for sale
List Price
$14,500
Used NV Cargo for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Most reliable cargo van on the market

David, 01/30/2020
2500 S w/High Roof 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Between the Ram, Transit and Sprinter. The NV is the most reliable van you can buy. You'll be surprised on how long you'll ever need service. These vans were way over built using the Titan XD platform. Problems with the other vans can be hard to service, small brakes, overheating, constant breakdowns, unibody and transmission issues. The NV is an amazing van, just wish the rear cargo was a little longer. Thats what makes the van such a problem. The comparable 144 and 148 vans have 10" more. Which is a lot, especially with camper vans.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all NV Cargos for sale

Related Used 2014 Nissan NV Cargo Van info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles