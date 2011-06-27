Used 2014 Nissan NV Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

David , 01/30/2020 2500 S w/High Roof 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A)

Between the Ram, Transit and Sprinter. The NV is the most reliable van you can buy. You'll be surprised on how long you'll ever need service. These vans were way over built using the Titan XD platform. Problems with the other vans can be hard to service, small brakes, overheating, constant breakdowns, unibody and transmission issues. The NV is an amazing van, just wish the rear cargo was a little longer. Thats what makes the van such a problem. The comparable 144 and 148 vans have 10" more. Which is a lot, especially with camper vans.