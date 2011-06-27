Used 2014 Nissan NV Cargo Van Consumer Reviews
Most reliable cargo van on the market
David, 01/30/2020
2500 S w/High Roof 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Between the Ram, Transit and Sprinter. The NV is the most reliable van you can buy. You'll be surprised on how long you'll ever need service. These vans were way over built using the Titan XD platform. Problems with the other vans can be hard to service, small brakes, overheating, constant breakdowns, unibody and transmission issues. The NV is an amazing van, just wish the rear cargo was a little longer. Thats what makes the van such a problem. The comparable 144 and 148 vans have 10" more. Which is a lot, especially with camper vans.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the NV Cargo
Related Used 2014 Nissan NV Cargo Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner