  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Murano
  4. Used 2012 Nissan Murano
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Nissan Murano LE Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Murano
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,560
See Murano Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,560
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Murano
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,560
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.6/499.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,560
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,560
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$40,560
Platinum Editionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,560
diversity antennayes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,560
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather, simulated wood and chrome trim on doorsyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather, simulated wood and chrome trim on center consoleyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,560
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,560
Floor Mats And Carpeted Cargo Matyes
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Dual DVD Head Restraint Monitorsyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,560
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,560
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.6 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,560
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
heatedyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,560
Roof Rail Crossbarsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,560
Front track63.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4163 lbs.
Gross weight5133 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach28.8 degrees
Maximum payload970 lbs.
Angle of departure25.7 degrees
Length189.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height68.0 in.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width74.1 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,560
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Blue
  • Merlot
  • Sapphire Black
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Glacier Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Tinted Bronze
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,560
P235/55R T tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,560
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,560
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Murano Inventory

Related Used 2012 Nissan Murano LE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles