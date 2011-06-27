Used 2009 Nissan Murano SUV Consumer Reviews

Blown head gasket at 20,000 chummo , 08/03/2010 33 of 35 people found this review helpful The head gasket went with just under 20,000 miles. That is something that should last 200,000 miles. Nissan village fixed it under warranty and 2 days later it had to be towed in because almost all the oil leaked out all over my new garage floor because one of the gaskets was improperly installed. Then it had to go back in again because of check engine light. It was the oxygen sensor. This is my fourth Nissan and I will never buy another. Report Abuse

Great Car! pat , 05/16/2018 SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I absolutely loved my Murano. I had it for almost 10 years. Comfortable ride and no major repair costs. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

My disappointments oldmrt , 04/13/2012 46 of 50 people found this review helpful Problems with leaking head gaskets, leaking transfer case (twice repaired), defective engine mounts and seat positioning number setting that never holds seem to be common with Murano 2009 owners and we are no exception. At 70,000 miles the car is showing all the signs of a Lemon. Up until now we were strong supporters of the Nissan line, but when the manufacturer does not stand behind a chronic problem I think it's time to look at other manufacturers for better warranties and better quality Report Abuse

Drive train failures. CVT and Xfer case issues. Don't buy Nissan! No Manufacturer Support! weightclub , 08/25/2013 24 of 26 people found this review helpful It's too bad Nissan won't stand behind THIER product. They did replace the CVT (now that they extended the factory warranty to 10yr/120K) but our transfer case was leaking too (as so many of them have) and we were told it couldn't be rebuilt since it was one that had been made with a bad part! What floored me was we got NO help from Nissan at all with the cost of the replacement part. I even contacted the executive offices in TN. $3K later, I still have a metallic rattle when the CVT is trying to kick out of the first "gear" and after reading about how many others had the same issue, I am VERY worried I will have to replace both drive train components again if we hang on to the car. Report Abuse