Used 2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Maxima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,840
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,840
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,840
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,840
Torque261 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6400 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,840
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,840
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,840
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,840
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,840
Interior Lighting Packageyes
Floors Mats, Trunk Mat, Trunk Net and First Aid Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,840
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,840
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.9 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,840
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,840
18" Wheelyes
Special Paint - Pearl White/Carnelian Redyes
External Ground Lightingyes
Rocker Panel Moldingsyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Premium Spoiler (Body Color)yes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,840
Length192.8 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume111.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,840
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Carnelian Red Metallic
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Pearl White
  • Gun Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,840
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
245/45R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,840
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,840
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
