Used 2013 Nissan Maxima Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best Value Sports Sedan jermax1 , 07/29/2014 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This is my fourth Maxima. I had an 03, 08 & 10. I now own the 2013. For the price to content and performance ratio this is the best sedan out on the market! Take it from someone who knows and has searched for better. The VQ series engine is one of the best don't take my word for believe wards engine review. The mileage is terrific for the level of performance and luxury that you get. The exterior styling reminds people of a Porsche or a jag! The interior is as close to a sports car as you can get. Considering it's a Nissan and a Japanese model you know you're getting top quality and high reliability. I highly recommend this vehicle to anyone considering a sports performance sedan. Report Abuse

early, but so far so great. minarets2 , 10/05/2013 17 of 18 people found this review helpful its early. i have only had the car for a week but have 758 miles after that week. bought it with 9 miles on it. i drive a LOT for work and the ride on my sport model with 19" wheels/tires are definitely rougher than the 18" models, but not too rough. i drove both, preferred the looks of the sport. the BOSE is good, the ride is good,but cant say enough about the Bluetooth. no one knows, even at 80mph that i am using BT, its that good. i am coming out of a RAM and was worried about the transition from a lot of space to a car, and so far not too bad. the 290 HP is really there. my previous 2 vehicles were a G8 GT and a RAM with HEMI so i thought this would lack punch, and it does not. Report Abuse

Love my maxima !!! tuscansun13 , 05/26/2014 8 of 9 people found this review helpful We'll I can say I'm a loyal maxima owner. I owned all together 8 maxima's all brand new and loaded to the max. It's the perfect car from sporty to luxury. In fact some people call me the maxima lady. I would gladly continue to purchase them. I own a 2013 sv maxima premium package ect.... Any where from heated seats , steering wheel, ground effects, back up camera, dual roof panels , Bose system ,Leather bucket seats So, if your in need of a new car test driver a maxima. Report Abuse

Good car, could be better cdub4 , 10/26/2013 12 of 15 people found this review helpful Purchased in April. Now have 10,000 miles on it. Overall very happy, something I wouldn't have said two weeks after purchasing, but time and service departments can heal all wounds. Within a week of purchase the steering wheel controls all died. It was thought that it was a fuse but needed a new cable system. Since replacement it has worked fine. Two weeks after taking possession when shutting the car off it went into On mode and drained the battery. Another 25 mile trip to the dealer only to be lectured on how to turn the car on/off properly. This is our 3rd Nissan, we know how to turn it off. It has shot into the On mode since but we are careful to watch for it. Report Abuse