Used 2011 Nissan Maxima Sedan Consumer Reviews
CVT Technology and the 2011 Maxima SV
The 2011 Maxima SV is an overall great car. Not only is the sports sedan great for people with kids who just can't bring themselves to travel around in a minivan, but it handles well, gets great gas mileage, and makes driving less of a chore and more of an adventure. Really, I love to find an excuse, any excuse, to drive this car. And it has plenty of room in the trunk for groceries, and for my large dog (who has not quite gotten used to the fact that we no longer have a hatchback vehicle and she can't just ride in there). I don't know how I survived without a dual sunroof, heated and cooled seats, or a heated steering wheel. And the pickup...when you press the gas, it GOES.
Passenger airbag light malfunction
I purchased my '11 Maxima new on 03/31/2011 and have had an issue with the passenger side airbag light coming on with an adult passenger in the seat. When the light is on, it reflects that the airbag is in the 'off' position. I have brought the problem to my dealer's attention, Giles Nissan, Lafayette, LA ever since my first 3,750 oil change service, and was given a variety of reasons. At first the dealer could not locate the trouble then I was told that it was normal. I finally brought my wife with me and rode with a service tech who witnessed the problem. Since then, different techs at different times have experienced the light on, however the issue has not yet been resolved.
Not perfect, but is still Nissans 4DSC
I bought my 2011 SV Sport right as the 2012s were coming out so I got a decent deal. I was really looking at Infiniti G37s but those dealers werent negotiating. The sport package is the best looking version, IMO due to the 19 inch wheels and smoked headlights, and its equipped with some of the extra goodies I would have wanted anyways. As of 9/17/12, I am just shy of 7000 miles on the odo.
Don't compare to Camry & Accord
I recently bought a 2011 Maxima S and could not be happier with the car at the price I paid. I took the 0% NMAC financing, so I didn't get all the rebates; but, at about $26.5k, you have to compare this Maxima to cars like Acura TL and Lexus ES350. The 290HP, keyless ignition, all the safety features, the power seats, 6-disc changer and other features make this car very formidable against higher priced competitors. I know I don't have leather, but that's about all I don't have versus cars like that.
2011 Maxiima 3.5 SV--fully loaded
The short list was between Genesys V6, Infinity G37 and the Maxima. The $ value proposition favored the Maxima hands down and the test drives sealed the deal. Perf & Tech packages were added as I wanted all the bells & whistles. My three month ownership experience vs. expectation align well. The V6 is more than enough @ 290hp with a responsive power train. The suspension is smooth without being cushy. The interior while below the Infinity does not leave one lacking. Visibility & ride quality are tops. Driving this car is pure fun. Thanks to the DVD tool grasping the all the technology was simplified. Premium Fuel is a downer and something Nissan should address especially @ 26 mph highway
