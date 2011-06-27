Used 2002 Nissan Maxima Sedan Consumer Reviews

2002 Black on Black SE 6M 2002 Black on Black , 11/05/2010 16 of 16 people found this review helpful OK, I am back. OIL CONSUMPTION caused me to lose the engine. Even after caring for the car like a baby. Always made sure it had the correct oil level. Replaced the engine, car runs great with quirks. Should have kept my '94 Maxima. Nissan blew it with this model year. Just an fyi not all have this problem. If you're interested buying this car, look at the tail pipe. If the pipe is heavy dark black color. Great chance it's burning oil. At that point (NEXT!!!) keep it moving. Also I suggest premium gas. It makes a difference Report Abuse

An outstanding car 03passatguy , 02/26/2013 15 of 16 people found this review helpful We've owned our 2002 Maxima GLE since it was new. It's been a bull: smooth, comfortable, reliable. Next to nothing to fix - except the CD player - outside of normal maintenance. We still own it. It still drives beautifully. Congratulations, Nissan. Report Abuse

Fast and good looking but eats oil lostinfresno , 06/21/2014 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought my Maxima in 2011 with 106000 car runs great and fast when using premium fuel. Mine has needed strus since the day I bought it. I have put 27K on it and i'm putting KYB strus on. My mechanic said the monroe struts are too weak for a cra of this performance level. Hard to believe my car burns 2 qts every 1k miles. With that said this car runs strong will fry the tires in first and second gear. I have replaced the factory stereo (that was junk) The interior is roomy and trunk is cavernous. I love the Zeon headlights most cars from 2002 don not have these in this price range I have replaced the radiator because the plastic tank developed a pin hole Still have original clutch Report Abuse

Can't let it go... joshua38104 , 06/08/2015 GLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought my 2002 Maxima with, If I remember correctly about 85k miles. I now have 130K 2 yrs later. Ive had to replace a set of tires, the radiator, the battery and now a minor oil leak. Sounds bad, but it's a used car and was more than likely its timing. With that being said I love this car. Ive thought about a new car but when I look around I compare other cars to my Maxima. Mine is a beautiful color (bluish) with leather seats that are in terrific condition, 6-disc CD player (that needs replacing bc the factory one is crappy) and a sunroof. No leaks. Keyless entry. MPG could be better but not too bad. This car runs and runs fast! Powerful engine. Love LOVE this car! Report Abuse