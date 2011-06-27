2020 Nissan LEAF Consumer Reviews
Unexpected sounds
Firstime EV, 03/30/2020
SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
Great car with peppy acceleration but just know it has mandatory sounds. Both forward and reverse “warning” sounds cannot be turned off. Otherwise a very nice car.
