Used 2018 Nissan Kicks Consumer Reviews

Few bugs that the dealership won't address. Chris , 03/31/2019 SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) 43 of 45 people found this review helpful I really like my Kicks. Bought it brand new at around 50 miles and find it a steal at the price. It handles well and though the CVT is an adjustment, I really enjoy how it drives. As others have said, the climate control is picky. Either it blows really hot or really cold, no matter what temp you set it to. Dealership insists that its performing as designed. The collision detection tends to get 'blocked' by the rain, even in a light drizzle, and throws a warning light and notification. The entertainment touchscreen occasionally blacks out and becomes unusable until you restart the car, which is a minor annoyance but should be addressed by Nissan. My biggest concern so far has been that it once stalled the engine at a stoplight. We stopped, the Kicks shuddered and then stalled completely. We had to restart it in the middle of the road. Once again, Nissan claimed there was no problem with it when we took it in. I'll be much happier if Nissan addresses these problems. So far, they have issued NO recalls on a vehicle with clearly multiple issues. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

"A new part for a new car?" Robynne , 04/20/2019 SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful As of this review I have had my 2018 Nissan Kicks for 3 weeks which was purchased at Nissan Auto Centers in Wood River, IL. After having it for 1 week, the entire panel blacked out. I had no sound, no radio, no clock, nothing. I thought this was odd and maybe because the weather had turned cold overnight. After the car was on for about ten minutes the radio came back on. It happened again a couple of days afterwards. I contacted the dealer and was scheduled for an appointment. I took the car in and was told that it would need to be replaced. I was also told that since it was a new car it was still under warranty it would be no charge. They did something to it while I was there. I got back in and all was well until it went out again. I am strongly considering returning this car because if it is having issues at only 3 weeks, what will I experience moving forward. It also doesn't have a quick pick up power (as it relates to speed). I am not feeling comfortable about this. Before I purchase another car, I am going to read the reviews. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Huge Mistake sw89 , 10/06/2019 SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2018 Kicks SR With 20 miles on it, Initially the car was ok for getting to and from work with decent gas mileage, until it got to about 2000 miles on it. Then the problems started: 1. I had the interior lighting package installed on the vehicle, and to put it frankly it sucks you can not tell the lights are even on even in the dark of night so aprox $500 down the drain, and the dealers suggestion was to buy an aftermarket kit that they would install for me at an additional cost. 2. Front and rear radar went out at about 2500 miles had that replaced. 3. Transmission was acting funny and kept jerking the car during acceleration, took it to dealer they managed to get that problem fixed. 4. Back to the front and rear radar sensors they went out gain at 4000 miles, so second fix. 5. Radio becomes unresponsive 4000 miles. dealer replaces. so now everything seems to be going ok, now I'm up to about 9000 miles, in about 4 months. And the problems start again 6. front and rear radar, dealer replaces. 7. auto dimming rear view mirror stops functioning, dealer replaces. 8. Radio goes out again at 11,000 miles, dealer again replaces. a few months go buy nothing happens. 8 months in and the car seems to have stopped giving me problems, 20,000 miles hits and 9. Front and rear radar again. 10. 25,000 my mpg drops from 32 to 19 another issue with the transmission. and a break in issues until 36,000 miles 11. Front and rear radar, and radio again and I have owned the car just over a year. I now have about 40,000 miles on my vehicle and have not had any more issues sense the last visit to the dealer. The dealer says I just got the bad one in the lot, But my husband has the same make model and year, and is having the same issues. They just have not happened as much for him, probably because I drive far much more than he does, he has about half as many miles as I do. unfortunately the issues did not all happen in less than a year to be claimed as a lemon. I would recommend anyone looking for a small suv look elsewhere and not purchase the kicks. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great car for oroce Renee , 01/15/2019 SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful Car met my price point as well as my expectations. I needed a good commute car with decent gas mileage. That's exactly what I got. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value