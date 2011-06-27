  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Kicks
  4. Used 2018 Nissan Kicks
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Nissan Kicks S Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Kicks
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,290
See Kicks Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,290
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,290
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,290
Base engine size1.6 l
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,290
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$18,290
Exterior Electronics Packageyes
Door Sill Platesyes
Exterior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,290
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,290
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,290
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,290
Interior Electronics Packageyes
Cargo Load Flooryes
Carpeted Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Rockford Fosgate Audioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,290
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,290
Front head room40.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Front leg room43.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,290
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,290
Rear Spoileryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,290
Length169.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.3 cu.ft.
Height62.4 in.
EPA interior volume119.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,290
Exterior Colors
  • Gun Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Fresh Powder
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,290
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,290
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,290
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Kicks Inventory

Related Used 2018 Nissan Kicks S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles