Used 2009 Nissan GT-R Consumer Reviews

THE modern era supercar! Manraj S Dhillon , 02/07/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I researched this car for over a year against BMW M3, Mercedes C63 AMG, Audi RS4, Corvette Z06 and I was coming from a WRX STi and I kid you not, this car does it all. I had heard that it had a hard ride and was noisy but it is not the case. It handles beautifully and turns immediately when you want it to.The power is indescribable and the sound of the car, in my opinion, is just right (V8s are overrated). The interior is quality crafted and it has all the modern tech you could need or want. Do not buy if you need usable rear seats. It does better MPG than my STi did and the sound system is great. You had also better get used to the attention you will receive because they are so rare. The BEST

Automotive orgasm Robert , 07/14/2016 Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have had my GTR for 4 months. There is an unnamed river road that is windy, twisty and has dips. There are even a few straight lines. This road brings out the best in this vehicle. It will stick like glue, easily handling anything I can dish out. Amazing! It is also my daily driver. Taking off slowly in first was initially unsettling, but you get used to it. Excellent sound system.A car like this was a dream for me. I'm really a Porsche guy, but the price of a late model turbo is out of my reach. But the GTR is the finest performance machine I've ever driven. Update 14,000 miles later: I continue to love driving the GTR. I still have the Michelin Pilot Super Sports with 6/32 left. I had to replace the front air dam. That's been my only big expense. It's hit over 120 degrees here in the desert. The GTR doesn't even notice. The A/C is cool, as are all fluids. 36,000 mile check coming up. All fluids have to be changed, so I'm looking at another $1500. Not too bad for an 8 year old exotic car. I will drive it until the wheels fall off! I'd like to do some of the Cobb tuning when funds permit! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Only the transmission tokyogtr , 08/15/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Had the car for 5 months now with 11000 km. Transmission started to make severe mechanical noise, couldn't shift from 1st to 2nd. The dealer transplanted a new transmission... I still love the car, enjoy the acceleration and cornering. If not for the transmission, it's a reliable car on every aspect. When you can beat Porsche Turbo at about 1/3 the price, I couldn't complain.

Phenomenal Rocket Ship with Amentities Simone , 09/21/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful If anyone out there is considering a purchase of a Nissan GTR, do yourself a favor and buy it now. No other car has the performance, suspension, technology and safety out there for the money. I'm not into being followed by others wanting to take pics of the car but this car really has rock star status. I cant ever go to the gas station without someone coming up and wanting to gaze or gawk at the car. I've had it now for about six months &I have no gripes. This thing is just an absolute awesome experience to drive &it performs on the track (both 1/4 mile and autocross) beautifully. Simply put, the best car I've ever owned and I did test drive the M3, M5 AMG SL63 and Z06 before buying.