Used 2017 Nissan Frontier Consumer Reviews
Don't listen to the critics
Auto reviewers need something to write about. They write that the Frontier has below-average gas mileage and a cheap-looking interior. Well, I get 19-20 mpg in my 2017, which is just fine for a truck, IMO. You get better advertised mileage in a Tacoma and other models, but drive it and see why: the manufacturers hobble the transmission with sluggish response and shifting to artificially inflate mileage numbers. The Frontier has a responsive transmission and the V6 has plenty of power to get this truck off the red light. As to the cheap interior, it is a light truck not a luxury vehicle. I test drove the other models in this class of light truck and I saw nothing better. It is well better than the 2000 Ranger I used to own, and worlds better than my dad's trucks in the 1980s. If you want leather appointment and woodgrain dash, you are looking in the wrong class of vehicle. The visibility in the cab is better in the Frontier compared to the competition too, with the pillars blocking much less of the rear view. The seats are more comfortable than the Tacoma. The rear seats are a little tight, but not so tight that an adult can't sit back there and it fits a carseat, too. I don't understand the criticism of the handling, either. Once the steering is broken in, it has a good turning radius and the engine has enough power to get you through a tight curve hugging the road just fine. The factory tires could use an upgrade, though, to a Michelin or Goodyear radial. Overall, I'm very glad I purchased this vehicle and not the competition, and the price is right. UPDATE: Almost 3 years later and my opinion of this truck remains the same. It is a great deal for what you get. I've had zero problems with this truck, and it performs well. The gas mileage is a bit less, but now that I'm used to the truck my foot is a little heavier, too. I still get about 17-18 mpg combined.
What a nice surprise
I am writing this because of how surprised I was with the quality of the truck. I had a 2017 Tacoma which was a mistake. Don't get me wrong I have always had Tacoma's and loved them but the new model leaves a lot to be desired. This Nissan surprised me quite a bit. I have read some disappointing reviews so I tried it for myself. This truck is fast and the transmission shifts perfectly, unlike the Toyota. I will admit it doesn't get the gas mileage the Toyota got but that was because Toyota fiddled with the transmission to make it shift weirdly to try to get better gas mileage. This desert runner is smooth and looks great. I got this truck for an amazing price about $9,000 less than the Toyota. As of the date of this writing, the reliability of Nissan Frontiers outweighs the Tacoma, Colorado and Canyon. I am very happy with my purchase. Only downsize is that it is a little small.
The critics who know trucks love the Frontier
A near perfect truck that LOOKS like a truck. Not trying to look like SUV or mini-van like most others. It's a reliable nice driving vehicle that I would definitely buy again. It does what it is designed to do and does it well. This truck does not disappoint...
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly...
The 4.0 V6 has good get up and go for a six. 4x4 is quick to activate, although would be better with an automatic engagement mode. Seats are comfortable. I love the cleat system in the box! Always a tie down where you need it! I have had several issues. Bad sensor in the climate control that took over a year to diagnose. Made the air start blasting, even in dead of winter! Replaced a leaking valve cover, overflow tank and radiator all under 15000 miles. Taking it back because still stinks of leaking coolant. Gas mileage isn't great. I average 17. Needs to be revamped. It is behind the times on options. It is a quiet ride for a truck. The old school steering is very tight to start, making turning the wheel a workout.
This truck is not for city folks
The only issue I had so far was replacing the knock sensor at 15k miles. At least it was under warranty! I read the reviews and don't agree with them. This is a great truck and about $7-8k cheaper than the competition for the same truck, just not as fancy. I replaced a 1999 ZR2 that I loved, but they don't make them anymore and the new trucks cost too much for a vehicle. Poor investment. I looked for 2 years to try and replace my ZR2, and so far I'm glad I chose the Frontier. I get 20.2 mpg and have 20k miles on it with no issues other than the knock sensor. It's a great TRUCK!
